Spend less time planning, make more for celebrating: Get festival-ready with ChatGPT Voice

Diwali preparations often bring the whole family together, but they also come with a long list of things to organise. From deciding which sweets to make and shopping for gifts to decorating the house and planning the festive menu, there is always something that needs attention. Just when you think everything is sorted, another guest confirms their visit, or someone remembers an item missing from the shopping list. This year, you can make the planning process a little easier with ChatGPT Voice. With Neer and Leher, ChatGPT's two Indian voices in GPT-Live-1.1, you can talk through your festive plans naturally, share your preferences, and get suggestions as you go. Instead of juggling multiple lists and last-minute reminders, you can use ChatGPT Voice to organise your preparations and make more room for the celebrations.

Get festival-ready with ChatGPT Voice (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

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With input from the OpenAI India team, here are seven ways to bring ChatGPT Voice into your Diwali preparations.

1. Turn a family recipe into a keepsake

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Every family has a festive recipe that gets passed down through generations. It could be your grandmother's special kheer, homemade gujiya or a traditional namkeen that everyone looks forward to during Diwali. However, these recipes are often remembered through approximate measurements and instructions rather than written recipes. This year, ask your grandmother to explain the recipe through a ChatGPT Voice conversation. You can ask follow-up questions about ingredients, cooking time and preparation methods, and organise the instructions into a written recipe that the family can save and revisit.

Try saying, "Nani is going to explain her [recipe name] in Hindi, and I want to write it down. Help us capture the ingredients and steps. Ask us when a quantity is unclear rather than guessing."

2. Plan your Diwali spending before shopping

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{{^usCountry}} Between festive outfits, gifts, sweets, decorations and household essentials, Diwali shopping can quickly add up. Having a spending plan beforehand can help you prioritise purchases without exceeding your budget. Talk through your overall budget, expenses you have already incurred and the people you need to shop for. ChatGPT Voice can help you organise the remaining amount across different categories using the figures you provide. You can also revisit the plan if your priorities change or an unexpected expense comes up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between festive outfits, gifts, sweets, decorations and household essentials, Diwali shopping can quickly add up. Having a spending plan beforehand can help you prioritise purchases without exceeding your budget. Talk through your overall budget, expenses you have already incurred and the people you need to shop for. ChatGPT Voice can help you organise the remaining amount across different categories using the figures you provide. You can also revisit the plan if your priorities change or an unexpected expense comes up. {{/usCountry}}

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Try saying, "Our Diwali budget is [add amount], and we've already spent [add amount] on travel. Help me plan the rest across gifts for [number] of people, groceries and decorations, keeping [add amount] aside for miscellaneous expenses."

3. Find thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list

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Finding a gift that feels personal can take time, especially when you have different age groups and interests to consider. Instead of picking up similar gift hampers for everyone, describe the people you are shopping for, their interests and your budget. ChatGPT Voice can help you brainstorm ideas, from home accessories and personalised keepsakes to kitchen essentials and homemade gift options. You can also use it to narrow down your choices before heading to the market or browsing online.

Try saying: "I'm shopping at [XX mall] and need Diwali gifts under ₹1,000 each for an aunt who loves gardening, a cousin setting up his first home and a friend who enjoys cooking. Suggest three thoughtful ideas for each."

4. Put together a festive menu everyone can enjoy

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Planning a Diwali meal can be challenging when guests have different food preferences and dietary requirements. While some family members may prefer traditional festive dishes, others might have specific food restrictions or children who enjoy simpler meals. Talk through the number of guests, their preferences, available ingredients and how much time you can spend in the kitchen. ChatGPT Voice can help you put together a manageable menu, suggest complementary dishes and identify what can be prepared the previous evening.

Try saying: "We're hosting ten people for Diwali dinner, including three children. Two guests don't eat onion or garlic. Help me plan a manageable menu, with most of the preparation done the previous evening."

5. Organise your festive shopping trip

A Diwali shopping trip often involves visiting multiple stores and remembering several small but important purchases. From flowers and diyas to groceries, gift wrapping and last-minute tailoring collections, it is easy to miss something along the way. Instead of repeatedly checking your phone for a shopping list, speak your requirements aloud and ask ChatGPT to organise them. You can share the places you need to visit, the time available and any collection deadlines to create a more manageable shopping plan.

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Try saying, "I have two hours for shopping. I need flowers, diyas, ingredients for kheer and four gift bags, plus a tailor collection before 6 p.m. Help me organise my stops and check what I might already have at home."

6. Divide festive preparations among family members

Preparing the house for Diwali should not become the responsibility of just one person. From cleaning and decorating to arranging the dining table and preparing food, there are several tasks that family members can share. Use ChatGPT Voice to discuss everyone's availability and what they can contribute. You can ask it to create a simple division of responsibilities, keeping the children's age and everyone's schedules in mind. This can also help you identify tasks that can be completed in advance rather than leaving everything for the day before Diwali.

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Try saying, "Four of us are getting the house ready for Diwali. I'm cooking, my partner can run errands, and the children want to help. Make a simple plan with age-appropriate jobs for them and breaks for everyone."

7. Make last-minute guest additions easier to manage

You have planned dinner for eight; the food is almost ready, and suddenly four more guests confirm their visit. Such last-minute changes are not unusual during the festive season, but they can make hosting more stressful. Instead of starting your menu planning all over again, tell ChatGPT what you have already prepared, how many additional people are coming and which ingredients are available. It can suggest ways to adjust portions, make use of existing dishes and prepare a quick additional item.

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Try saying, "Four more people are joining dinner in an hour. We have [dishes] planned for eight. Help me work out what to stretch and one quick extra dish using the ingredients I have."

Diwali is as much about spending time with family as it is about getting ready for the celebrations. From preserving recipes passed down through generations to organising shopping lists and managing unexpected guests, a little planning can make the festive rush easier to handle. This year, let ChatGPT Voice help you work through your to-do lists and last-minute changes. That way, you can spend less time worrying about what is left to do and more time enjoying the food, festivities, and family moments.

Frequently Asked Questions: 1. How can ChatGPT Voice help with Diwali preparations? ChatGPT Voice can help organise different aspects of Diwali preparations, including festive shopping, gift ideas, meal planning, budgeting and household responsibilities. You can explain your requirements through a voice conversation and ask for suggestions based on your preferences and available time. Can I use ChatGPT Voice to record traditional family recipes? You can ask ChatGPT Voice to help document a family recipe by explaining the ingredients and preparation steps through a conversation. It can ask follow-up questions when measurements or instructions are unclear and help organise the details into a written recipe. 2. Can ChatGPT Voice help plan a Diwali shopping budget? Yes. You can share your overall spending limit, expenses already incurred and the purchases you still need to make. ChatGPT can help divide the remaining budget across categories such as gifts, groceries, outfits and decorations using the figures you provide.

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