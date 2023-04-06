10 best dual SIM phones in 2023: Buying guide

A dual SIM phone ensures you can multitask with effortless ease.

The top 10 dual SIM phones, reviewed and ranked by both professionals and users, are included in this list. These phones were picked for their features, functionality, and overall value for the money. There is a phone on our list for everyone, whether you travel frequently, need to keep your personal and professional lives apart, or simply desire the flexibility of having two phone lines on one device. Hence, without further ado, let's examine the top ten dual SIM phones for 2023. 1. OnePlus 5T (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The OnePlus 5T is an updated model of the OnePlus 5T smartphone (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage). The gadget is renowned for its svelte design, strong performance, and excellent camera. The phone has a 6.01-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2160-pixel resolution that offers a vivid and crisp viewing experience. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM provide flawless multitasking on this device. A 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor make up the dual camera system on the OnePlus 5T. Specifications Brand OnePlus

Model Name ONEPLUS A5010

Network Service Provider Unlocked

OS Android 7.1

Cellular Technology 4G

Pros Cons High-Quality Camera No Expandable Storage

2. Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a cost-effective smartphone with outstanding features. It comes in Dark Blue and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also offers the choice of upgrading to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. The device's MediaTek Helio P35 engine offers respectable performance for commonplace applications like internet browsing, social media use, and gaming. The phone uses Samsung's OneUI custom skin on top of Android 10 to provide a straightforward and approachable user interface. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung M04

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology 4G

Pros Cons Long battery life Processor

3. Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery A low-cost smartphone from Xiaomi's Redmi series, the Redmi 9A Sport has a number of standout features. It boasts 32GB of internal storage and a sleek carbon black hue, which should be enough for daily use. It also includes 2GB of RAM. The phone's 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset is built to deliver a fluid user experience and easily manage everyday tasks. The phone also boasts a sizable 5000mAh battery, which should allow for prolonged battery life even under heavy use. Overall, for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with good features, the Redmi 9A Sport is a wonderful option. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 9A Sport

OS: MIUI 12

Cellular Technology: LTE

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons Affordability Limited storage

4. Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a low-cost smartphone that has a number of excellent specs and is available in a dark blue hue. It includes 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which should be adequate for most people. It also has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is meant to offer a fluid user experience and easily accomplish simple tasks. Also, the phone boasts a sizable 5000mAh battery, which should allow for prolonged battery life even under heavy use. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy M04 offers the ability to use the RAM Plus feature to boost the RAM up to 8GB. In general, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with high-quality specifications. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung M04

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Long battery life Camera quality not so good

5. Nokia G11 Android 12 Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 50MP Dual AI Camera | Lake Blue A mid-range Android smartphone with a Lake Blue colour and a variety of amazing features is the Nokia G11. It has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which should be adequate for most people. The phone also includes a 50MP dual AI camera, which ought to produce images and movies of a high calibre. The Nokia G11's lengthy battery life, which may last up to 3 days on a single charge, is one of its distinguishing qualities. Moreover, the phone supports dual SIM, allowing users to utilise two SIM cards at once. The Nokia G11 is powered by the most recent version of Android, version 12. This should result in a fluid user experience. Specifications Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G11

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 2G,3 G,4G

Pros Cons Long battery life Processor is not powerful

6. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Warm Grey With a variety of features that make it a perfect choice for those on a budget, the Nokia C21 Plus is an Android smartphone that is available in the Warm Grey colour. The phone includes 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, which should be adequate for most people. The phone also boasts a 13MP dual camera with HDR, which ought to produce images and movies of high quality. The Nokia C21 Plus's lengthy battery life, which may last up to 3 days on a single charge, is one of its most notable qualities. Moreover, the phone supports dual SIM, allowing users to utilise two SIM cards at once. Overall, people seeking for a low-cost smartphone can choose the Nokia C21 Plus. Specifications Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia C21 Plus (3/32)

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11 R Go

Cellular Technology: 2G,3 G,4G,LTE,VOLTE

Pros Cons Affordable Limited RAM

7. IKALL K470 6.26" HD+ Display Smartphone (Dual Sim, 4G) (4GB RAM, 13MP Rear Camera) (Sky Blue) A affordablesmartphone featuring a 6.26" HD+ display and dual SIM functionality is the IKALL K470. It has 64GB of internal storage that can be increased to 128GB with a microSD card, and 4GB of RAM out of the box. The phone has a quad-core processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie. The phone offers a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats in addition to a 13MP rear camera. Also, it has 4G LTE connectivity for quicker data transfers. The colour sky blue is an option for the phone. Specifications Brand: IKALL

Model Name: K470

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Large display Outdated Operating System

8. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue This is the updated model of the dual-SIM Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, which touts a long battery life of three days. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it offers quick and fluid performance as well as plenty of room for all of your data and media. The phone has a 50MP triple AI camera that takes beautiful pictures with superb clarity and detail. It has a Nordic Blue colour, which makes it fashionable and alluring. It is a refreshed product with a limited 6-month guarantee that has been examined and tested to ensure it meets the same requirements as a brand-new phone. Specifications Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G21

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS Android: 11.0

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Pros Cons Long battery life Slow Processing Speed

9. IKALL Z5 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB, Dual Sim) (Green) An inexpensive Android smartphone made for basic daily use is the IKALL Z5 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB, Dual Sim) (Green). It is equipped with a quad-core processor, a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels, 3GB of Memory, and 16GB of internal storage. By the use of a microSD card, the storage capacity may be increased to 64GB. The smartphone has an 8MP back camera with LED light and a 5MP front camera, and it runs the Android 9.0 operating system. The phone supports dual SIM cards and 4G connectivity, giving users quick internet speeds for downloading, streaming, and browsing. Specifications Brand: IKALL

Model Name: Green

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS Android: 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Affordable Low-Resolution Display

10. LYF Water F1S Dual Sim 4G Volte+ (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM) A mid-range Android smartphone, the LYF Water F1S Dual Sim 4G Volte+ (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM) delivers a lot of features for the money. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor, a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 3GB of Memory, and 32GB of internal storage. For those who want a phone with a respectable camera, high processing power, and a Full HD display, the LYF Water F1S smartphone is a fantastic choice. Its small size and light weight make it portable, and its powerful battery allows you to use it continuously throughout the day without having to worry about running out of power. Specifications Brand: LYF

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G, 2G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Connectivity technologies: 4G

Pros Cons Full HD Display Outdated Operating System

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 (Renewed) OnePlus 5T Full Optic AMOLED Display Dual Rear Cameras Dash Charge Samsung Galaxy M04 Large Battery Capacity RAM Plus Technology P35 Processor Redmi 9A Sport 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor 5000mAh Battery Dual SIM with MicroSD Card Support Samsung Galaxy M04 Large Battery Capacity RAM Plus Technology MediaTek Helio P35 Processor Nokia G11 Android 3-Day Battery Life 50MP Dual AI Camera Android 12 Operating System Nokia C21 Plus 3-Day Battery Life Dual Camera with HDR Android 11 Operating System IKALL K470 6.26" Large HD+ Display 4GB RAM 13MP Rear Camera IKALL K470 6.26" Large HD+ Display 4GB RAM 13MP Rear Camera IKALL Z5 Large HD+ Display 4GB RAM 13MP Rear Camera LYF Water F1S High-Resolution Camera 4G VoLTE Support Large Storage Capacity