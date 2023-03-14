10 best portable Wi-Fi routers: Buyer's guide

Portable Wi-Fi routers allow you to access internet even when you're on the go.

A portable router is a compact device that transforms a standard telecom transmission into a Wi-Fi signal. As a result, whether you have a 2G, 3G, 4G, or even a 5G connection, the portable Wi-Fi router can convert it to a Wi-Fi signal for you. The Airtel mobile Wi-Fi router is your solution if you always require lightning-fast access, even while on the go. To make a portable Wi-Fi gadget operate, simply switch it on, insert a SIM card, and you're done. It's pretty simple. Furthermore, because a battery powers the portable Wi-Fi, you must always maintain the device charged. The device does not function like a standard broadband connection. Instead, it connects to your cell operator's nearest telecom tower and gives you network access. Here are some facts to keep in mind when utilizing portable Wi-Fi: 1. Unlike a traditional internet connection, a portable Wi-Fi connection does not provide limitless data plans. 2. When using a portable Wi-Fi dongle, you must carry a charger with you. Because the device is powered by a battery, ensure that it has enough juice to keep your Wi-Fi connection operational. 3. If you are in an area without network coverage, portable Wi-Fi will not be helpful. 4. Because portable Wi-Fi requires proximity to a telecom operator's tower, download rates may vary. To conclude, the portable Wi-Fi device is quite a compelling technology that always provides smooth internet. If you need a source of the internet other than your mobile data, then this is the device you have been looking for so long. Get it today! 1. Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card This router is an original and brand-new product that has been tested and packed by the company. So, there is no chance of missing parts, faulty, damaged, or a copy of an older product. With Multi-Input and Multi-Output technologies, you may enjoy stronger and better Wi-Fi coverage and take advantage of 4G speeds even on non-4G devices. Specifications Model Name: AMF-311WW Series: Airtel my Wi-Fi Voice Support: No Call Support Expandable Memory Capacity: 32GB Power Source: Battery and Charger

Pros Cons You get a battery backup of up to 6 hours. It does not offer a warranty guarantee.

2. TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router This TP-Link Router is a compact device that can be carried around anywhere. You can even put it in your pocket and access the internet. Enjoy a combined wireless data transfer rate of up to 733Mbps. Also, this router is 3 times faster than wireless N speeds. You will have access to Wi-Fi in any situation as this TL-WR902AC features a Router, Hotspot, Range Extender, Client, and Access Point Modes. The multifunctional USB port in this Router helps you to share files and media through your internet browser with different computers. You can quickly charge on the go, as the USB port provides power to smartphones and tablets. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Type: Wireless with modem Model: TL-WR902AC Colour: White

Pros Cons It offers a three-year warranty period. It has no batteries.

3. Tecno TR109 4G LTE Portable Single Band MiFi Device Up to 16 Wi-Fi devices can be connected simultaneously, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. With high internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps, you can now enjoy lag-free viewing of movies, games, and video calls, among other things. A powerful 3000mAh battery will last the entire week; Smart app administration allows you to set up your router in minutes. SIM card provides simple and immediate access to any cellular network. Specifications Brand: Tecno Model: TR109 Colour: White

Pros Cons The device has good internet connectivity. It has the issue of battery draining.

4. Vi MiFi - Portable WiFi Router The Vi MiFi is compatible with laptops, television, personal computer, and tablet, giving you diversity in usability and connectivity. The router offers a Wi-Fi modem, battery, and USB cable as different mounting options and single-band frequency band class. Also, it supports Vodafone and Idea mobile networks. Specifications Brand: Generic Model: HVL999M Connector type: Wi-Fi

Pros Cons The plan selection is easy. You get a limited warranty period.

5. Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router Nothing beats seamless streaming, whether on a conference call or watching a movie. The UPS has a built-in battery management IC that turns off the power when the battery reaches 100% charge. You can always leave your router ups on and not worry about running out of battery power. Specifications Brand: Cuzor Model: Cuzor 12V Connector Type: Wireless Charging Time: 1 Hour Voltage: 12 Volts

Pros Cons The battery performance is incredible. It does not provide uninterrupted supply. It has a backup of up to four hours.

6. Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem Oakter Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router provides up to 4 hours of power backup (depending on Wi-Fi Router current usage) to your 12V Wi-Fi router or Broadband Modem. Mini UPS feature is an inverter for Wi-Fi routers and broadband modems, ensuring continuous power delivery during power outages or generator backup. With an advanced battery management mechanism, the Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router charges itself when there is power. It also includes built-in current, surge, and deep discharge safety. Specifications Brand: Oakter Model: Mini UPS For 12V Wi-Fi Router Operating System: Windows Battery Capacity: 22 Volt Amperes

Pros Cons The product comes with a rechargeable battery. It needs a better power backup. The customer support is responsive. The product installation is easy.

7. Anik Huawei4g E5576 Router 4G Hotspot Portable WiFi Enjoy 4G functionality on all your Wi-Fi-enabled devices and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot with up to 150MBps High-Speed Internet Access for any connected devices. Additionally, you get good battery support with four hours of surf time, making it favourable for prolonged usage. Specifications Brand: Anik Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Pros Cons The device comes with six months warranty period. There are no additional batteries.

8. Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wi-Fi Single Band Dongle with All SIM Support With the Amazon Basics Wi-Fi Dongle, you can stream movies and TV shows and play online games over a wireless connection of up to 150 Mbps. All SIM cards, including Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL, are supported with the Amazon Basics Wi-Fi Dongle. Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs, to high-speed Internet easily; flip on the dongle to establish a hotspot or connect to the network. SIM card slot is standard. The rechargeable 2100 mAH battery powers the dongle for up to 6 hours with high-speed Internet connectivity and low power consumption. Specifications Brand: Amazon Basics Model: AB22A075001 Colour: Black

Pros Cons You get easy configuration controls. The status lights indicators need to be fixed. WiFi signal strength is impressive.

9. HTC18 Portable 4G Mobile WiFi Router WIFI Router on the Go (MHZ) WCDMA B1/B5 for 3G, EVDO for 3G, and FDD for 4G. 4G FDD LTE, 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, and 2G CDMA are all available. The device's operational state is indicated in real-time. Also, it gives internet access for up to 9 devices simultaneously. Specifications Brand: HTC18 Model: PHTC77031157 Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons The device is compatible with a laptop. The router features could be more diversified.

10. Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi Improve Wi-Fi availability for 802.11 b/g/n and ac Wi-Fi devices. The productivity is enhanced with a speed of 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi to 1200Mbps while decreasing interference. You also get two Wi-Fi bands to create a super-fast connection, great for HD streaming and gaming. Specifications Brand: Netgear Model: EX6110 Colour: White

Pros Cons The device installation is easy. The speed quality could be more consistent. You get a good signal strength.

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card The device has good build quality. It comes with proper device controls. You get the advantage of 4G networks. TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router You get an Ethernet cable. It is a wireless device and comes with a modem. The product installation is easy. Tecno TR109 4G LTE Portable Single Band MiFi Device You can stream high-quality videos and games. The device is easy to set up. It gives you access to the cellular network. Vi MiFi - Portable WiFi Router The device offers an easy plan selection. It has good compatibility with devices. It supports Vodafone and Idea networks. Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router It has an auto-cut feature when the battery is fully charged. You get a good battery backup. The device is designed with wireless technology. Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router You get mini-UPS technology. The router is compatible with multiple devices. You get a good battery backup. Anik Huawei4g E5576 Router It can be connected through Wi-Fi, USB, and ethernet. It has a battery backup of 4 hours. The system provides 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wi-Fi Single Band Dongle It supports multiple sim networks. You get a good connectivity setup. The battery performance is excellent. HTC18 Portable WiFi router It gives internet access up to up 9 devices. The router is easy to set up. The router has wireless technology. Netgear WiFi Range Extender It provides excellent connectivity over various devices. You get dual-band technology. The device installation is easy.