5G mobile phone under15000

  • Published on Dec 10, 2022 13:12 IST

Mobile phones are becoming an integral part of human lives, and with the introduction of 5G, browsing is now seamless and fast. So if you wish to invest in a budget-friendly 5G phone with the latest specifications of famous brands, then read on to learn about the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000.

With sub-6Hz, mmWave, and low-band frequencies, 5G-enabled devices connect to the most recent 5th Generation mobile network. In addition, 5G mobile network technology provides a quicker and more reliable connection.

Thus, purchasing a 5G mobile phone in 2022 will enhance your surfing experience, and with faster download speeds, you will be able to watch 4K videos and download your favourite movies on the move. Here is a compilation of the top 5G mobile phone under 15,000 from reputable manufacturers.


Best 5G mobile phone under 15,000

1. OPPO A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G is the latest introduction to the brand's A-series of inexpensive 5G handsets and a mid-range mobile with top-tier features. It has incredible RAM and storage (6GB and 128GB), a fantastic camera (48MP+2MP+2MP) on the back, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capabilities.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front camera: 8 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v11
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Decent displayCamera performance could be better
Good battery lifeHigher price
Smooth performance 
18W fast charging 
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
26% off
15,490 20,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest entry-level 5G smartphone for the G5 market. The phone features an attractive design and reliable performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset is suited for everyday usage, and the battery life is sufficient despite the fact that the manufacturer only offers 15W fast charging support. Notwithstanding this, the phone is a reasonable purchase in this price bracket.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front camera: 5 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v12
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Good battery lifeGood battery life
Premium DesignOnly 17W charging
Expandable StorageMay not be an option for heavy users
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
29% off
11,999 16,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Xiaomi says that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is an all-around 5G smartphone and is presently its most cheap 5G smartphone in India. Under Rs. 15,000 for the Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G's available features is a terrific deal. It boasts a strong battery and a stunning display to accompany its many configuration options. In addition, the brand has equipped this gadget with an advanced camera system. The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G has 64GB of built-in memory. Users who want more storage may choose a memory card up to 512GB.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front camera: 5 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v11
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.2
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Sturdy designPoor low light performance
Good battery lifeStill uses Waterdrop notch
Expandable memoryOnly single speaker
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

4. Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G has a contemporary design style. The back panel has a glossy surface and a camera module in the upper-left corner. The front of the phone has a waterdrop notch, and the on/off switch is located on the right side. The Lava model is now offered in a variety of colour variations. Regarding display, the brand's most recent model has a 6.5-inch display.

The most recent Lava smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, the phone does not support rapid charging; only standard charging is available.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP resolution
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front camera: 8 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v12
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Good battery lifeAverage camera performance
Affordable pricingNo fast charging
Dedicated micro SD card slot 
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 5000 mAh Battery
23% off
11,499 14,999
Buy now

iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z6 5G is a reasonable device priced under 15,000 from iQOO. The device has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget is powered by a Snapdragon 695 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which provides exceptional performance. The smartphone's 50MP camera captures high-quality photos. The device has the newest Android 12 OS and a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, only 18W rapid charging is supported. The iQOO Z6 5G is a viable alternative if the newest Android 12 version, solid hardware, and 5G capability are your top priorities.

ProsCons
Decent battery life120Hz refresh rate screen
Good design Pricey
Good performanceBloatware
Fast-charging 
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | World's First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | Best in-Segment 120Hz Refresh Rate | 5000mAh Battery | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
13% off
13,999 15,999
Buy now

6. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G adheres to iQOO's primary performance and battery life principles. It boasts a four-component cooling mechanism that efficiently cools the phone when subjected to greater graphics and reduces its core temperature for extended gaming or movie experiences without overheating concerns. Its camera performance is, at best, average, and the absence of a charging brick may deter some customers. Despite this, it is a suitable smartphone for first-time smartphone users that need a basic 5G connection.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front camera: 8 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v12

ProsCons
5G affordabilitySlow Charging
Good batteryNo charger brick included
Good camera performance 
Overall good phone performance 
Realme 9i 5G (Soulful Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
14,979 17,999
Buy now

7. Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G has a great design and 5G affordability with reasonable specifications and features. At 14,999, it is an excellent smartphone with a smooth display, good battery life, and a decent front-facing camera. The phone has a large 5000mAh battery powered by an 18W quick charger, a 50MP AI triple-rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The internal storage on the Realme 9i 5G smartphone is 64GB and can store demanding programs and games. In addition, it includes UFS 2.2 storage, which increases data transfer speed and app/game launch times. Additionally, the phone accepts memory cards for storage purposes.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Triple (50MP + 2MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front camera: 8 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v12
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.2
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Decent performanceSlow 18W charging
Smooth DisplayNo Ultra-wide lens
Good Selfie Camera 
Realme 9i 5G (Soulful Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
14,979 17,999
Buy now

8. Realme 9 5G

With a 2.4 GHz CPU and a revolutionary 6 nm architecture, the Realme 9 5G is ready to serve as your dependable and efficient work companion. The refresh rate of 90 Hz and 16.51 cm (6.5) LCD improve the visual and operating experience. The 16 MP front-facing camera will satisfy your selfie demands by capturing stunning images.

The Street Photography Mode facilitates picture capturing in low-light circumstances. This phone's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage make it ideal for prolonged use. The phone may pique the interest of heavy gamers and users.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front camera: 16 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v11
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
90Hz refresh rate screen18W charging
Excellent performanceNo AMOLED Display
Long battery life 
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G is an excellent option for mid-range consumers that need a 5G phone. It boasts an attractive design, outstanding performance, and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a long battery life. However, this edition has 4GB RAM and 18W fast charging. Rapid and Potent The POCO M3 Pro 5G offers quick performance, minimal latency, and a rapid connection. This allows you to experience the speed and strength of this mobile phone. This portable device has a 48 MP triple camera configuration (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) with depth and macro sensors. To improve your photographic abilities, you may also employ other capabilities, such as night mode, timed burst, and slow-motion.

Specifications

  • Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front camera: 8 MP resolution
  • Operating System: Android v11
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.0
  • SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

ProsCons
Good appearance18W charging
Long battery lifeAverage rear camera
90Hz refresh rateHybrid sim slot
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO A74 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8 MP 

LCD
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 5 MP 

PLS LCD `
Redmi 11 Prime 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 5 MP

IPS LCD
Lava Blaze 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Rear Camera: 50 MP resolution

Front camera: 8 MP

IPS LCD
iQOO Z6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8 MP 

IPS LCD
iQOO Z6 Lite 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8 MP

IPS LCD 
Realme 9i 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

Rear Camera: Triple (50MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8 MP

IPS LCD 
Realme 9 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Back Camera: 16 MP

IPS LCD 
Poco M3 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8 MP

IPS LCD 

Best Value for Money

The Lava Blaze 5G at 10,999 is a power-packed 5G device due to its powerful CPU and 4GB RAM. Further, it features that you may multitask in addition to your everyday activities. Additionally, it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The gadget has a non-removable, 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery and runs on the Android 12 OS. All these features make it the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000 when you are on a budget.

Best Overall

If you are looking for the best 5G phone under15,000, then the Realme 9 5G is a great choice. At a price of Rs. 14,775, it comes with a decent design, 5G connectivity, a big display, and a well-organized triple-camera configuration on the back. Moreover, you can rely on this device to provide excellent graphics and stunning captures in the long term. Realme has attempted to balance speed and power while still handling daily tasks. A 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging capabilities also reduces pointless charging times.

How to Find the Best 5G Mobile phone under 15000?

If you are considering upgrading to the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000 to enjoy a next-generation connection, there are a few factors to consider before making the decision. First, to operate on 5G networks, your smartphone must include a 5G chipset. A 5G chipset will have an integrated 5G reception detection module. If you are purchasing an Android smartphone, it must have a battery capacity of at least 5000mAh. Consider the CPU, screen size, camera, and other elements. To get speedy access to 5G networks while also making the best use of your phone's 5G abilities, you must choose devices from brands with a track record of timely upgrades.

Product Pricing

 ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GRs. 13,999
Redmi 11 Prime 5G 13,999
Lava Blaze 5G 10,999
iQOO Z6 5G  14,999
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 13,999
Realme 9i 5GRs. 14,945
Realme 9 5GRs. 14,775
Poco M3 Pro 5G 14,290
OPPO A74 5G 14,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Q1. Does 5G use excess battery?

A1. Yes, 5G causes your smartphone's battery consumption to increase. Due to 5G's increased frequency compared to 4G, it takes more power to keep a connection. However, the current phones are built to keep up with this frequency. Hence, it would not be a problem to use 5G.

Q2. Can I use my 4G SIM card on my 5G phone?

A2. Undoubtedly yes. These 5G smartphones support 4G SIM. Hence, a 4G SIM card will certainly function in 5G-capable devices. But, the 5G network is without a doubt quicker and more effective than the 4G network. So, you may feel some lag while using it.

Q3. What does 5G mean?

A3. 5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile communication technology. This next generation of technology offers users quicker data transmission speeds with less latency or delays. It is the anticipated replacement for the 4G networks, which connect the majority of modern cell phones. Additionally, it offers increased capacity for a more effective network.

