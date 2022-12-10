5G mobile phone under15000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 10, 2022





Summary: Mobile phones are becoming an integral part of human lives, and with the introduction of 5G, browsing is now seamless and fast. So if you wish to invest in a budget-friendly 5G phone with the latest specifications of famous brands, then read on to learn about the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000.

With sub-6Hz, mmWave, and low-band frequencies, 5G-enabled devices connect to the most recent 5th Generation mobile network. In addition, 5G mobile network technology provides a quicker and more reliable connection. Thus, purchasing a 5G mobile phone in 2022 will enhance your surfing experience, and with faster download speeds, you will be able to watch 4K videos and download your favourite movies on the move. Here is a compilation of the top 5G mobile phone under 15,000 from reputable manufacturers.

Best 5G mobile phone under 15,000 1. OPPO A74 5G The Oppo A74 5G is the latest introduction to the brand's A-series of inexpensive 5G handsets and a mid-range mobile with top-tier features. It has incredible RAM and storage (6GB and 128GB), a fantastic camera (48MP+2MP+2MP) on the back, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capabilities. Specifications Processor Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

RAM: 6 GB

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Front camera: 8 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v11

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Decent display Camera performance could be better Good battery life Higher price Smooth performance 18W fast charging

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest entry-level 5G smartphone for the G5 market. The phone features an attractive design and reliable performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset is suited for everyday usage, and the battery life is sufficient despite the fact that the manufacturer only offers 15W fast charging support. Notwithstanding this, the phone is a reasonable purchase in this price bracket. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Front camera: 5 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v12

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Good battery life Good battery life Premium Design Only 17W charging Expandable Storage May not be an option for heavy users

3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Xiaomi says that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is an all-around 5G smartphone and is presently its most cheap 5G smartphone in India. Under Rs. 15,000 for the Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G's available features is a terrific deal. It boasts a strong battery and a stunning display to accompany its many configuration options. In addition, the brand has equipped this gadget with an advanced camera system. The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G has 64GB of built-in memory. Users who want more storage may choose a memory card up to 512GB. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Front camera: 5 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v11

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.2

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Sturdy design Poor low light performance Good battery life Still uses Waterdrop notch Expandable memory Only single speaker

4. Lava Blaze 5G The Lava Blaze 5G has a contemporary design style. The back panel has a glossy surface and a camera module in the upper-left corner. The front of the phone has a waterdrop notch, and the on/off switch is located on the right side. The Lava model is now offered in a variety of colour variations. Regarding display, the brand's most recent model has a 6.5-inch display. The most recent Lava smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, the phone does not support rapid charging; only standard charging is available. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP resolution

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Front camera: 8 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v12

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Good battery life Average camera performance Affordable pricing No fast charging Dedicated micro SD card slot

iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z6 5G is a reasonable device priced under ₹15,000 from iQOO. The device has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget is powered by a Snapdragon 695 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which provides exceptional performance. The smartphone's 50MP camera captures high-quality photos. The device has the newest Android 12 OS and a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, only 18W rapid charging is supported. The iQOO Z6 5G is a viable alternative if the newest Android 12 version, solid hardware, and 5G capability are your top priorities.

Pros Cons Decent battery life 120Hz refresh rate screen Good design Pricey Good performance Bloatware Fast-charging

6. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G adheres to iQOO's primary performance and battery life principles. It boasts a four-component cooling mechanism that efficiently cools the phone when subjected to greater graphics and reduces its core temperature for extended gaming or movie experiences without overheating concerns. Its camera performance is, at best, average, and the absence of a charging brick may deter some customers. Despite this, it is a suitable smartphone for first-time smartphone users that need a basic 5G connection. Specifications Processor Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Front camera: 8 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v12

Pros Cons 5G affordability Slow Charging Good battery No charger brick included Good camera performance Overall good phone performance

7. Realme 9i 5G Realme 9i 5G has a great design and 5G affordability with reasonable specifications and features. At ₹14,999, it is an excellent smartphone with a smooth display, good battery life, and a decent front-facing camera. The phone has a large 5000mAh battery powered by an 18W quick charger, a 50MP AI triple-rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The internal storage on the Realme 9i 5G smartphone is 64GB and can store demanding programs and games. In addition, it includes UFS 2.2 storage, which increases data transfer speed and app/game launch times. Additionally, the phone accepts memory cards for storage purposes. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Triple (50MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Front camera: 8 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v12

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.2

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Decent performance Slow 18W charging Smooth Display No Ultra-wide lens Good Selfie Camera

8. Realme 9 5G With a 2.4 GHz CPU and a revolutionary 6 nm architecture, the Realme 9 5G is ready to serve as your dependable and efficient work companion. The refresh rate of 90 Hz and 16.51 cm (6.5) LCD improve the visual and operating experience. The 16 MP front-facing camera will satisfy your selfie demands by capturing stunning images. The Street Photography Mode facilitates picture capturing in low-light circumstances. This phone's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage make it ideal for prolonged use. The phone may pique the interest of heavy gamers and users. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Front camera: 16 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v11

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.1

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate screen 18W charging Excellent performance No AMOLED Display Long battery life

9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Poco M3 Pro 5G is an excellent option for mid-range consumers that need a 5G phone. It boasts an attractive design, outstanding performance, and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a long battery life. However, this edition has 4GB RAM and 18W fast charging. Rapid and Potent The POCO M3 Pro 5G offers quick performance, minimal latency, and a rapid connection. This allows you to experience the speed and strength of this mobile phone. This portable device has a 48 MP triple camera configuration (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) with depth and macro sensors. To improve your photographic abilities, you may also employ other capabilities, such as night mode, timed burst, and slow-motion. Specifications Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM: 4 GB

Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Front camera: 8 MP resolution

Operating System: Android v11

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.0

SIM Configuration: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Good appearance 18W charging Long battery life Average rear camera 90Hz refresh rate Hybrid sim slot

Best 3 features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO A74 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP) Front camera: 8 MP LCD Samsung Galaxy M13 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP) Front camera: 5 MP PLS LCD ` Redmi 11 Prime 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP) Front camera: 5 MP IPS LCD Lava Blaze 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera: 50 MP resolution Front camera: 8 MP IPS LCD iQOO Z6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP) Front camera: 8 MP IPS LCD iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear Camera: Dual (50MP + 2MP) Front camera: 8 MP IPS LCD Realme 9i 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Rear Camera: Triple (50MP + 2MP + 2MP) Front camera: 8 MP IPS LCD Realme 9 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP) Back Camera: 16 MP IPS LCD Poco M3 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera: Triple (48MP + 2MP + 2MP) Front camera: 8 MP IPS LCD

Best Value for Money The Lava Blaze 5G at ₹10,999 is a power-packed 5G device due to its powerful CPU and 4GB RAM. Further, it features that you may multitask in addition to your everyday activities. Additionally, it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The gadget has a non-removable, 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery and runs on the Android 12 OS. All these features make it the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000 when you are on a budget. Best Overall If you are looking for the best 5G phone under15,000, then the Realme 9 5G is a great choice. At a price of Rs. 14,775, it comes with a decent design, 5G connectivity, a big display, and a well-organized triple-camera configuration on the back. Moreover, you can rely on this device to provide excellent graphics and stunning captures in the long term. Realme has attempted to balance speed and power while still handling daily tasks. A 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging capabilities also reduces pointless charging times. How to Find the Best 5G Mobile phone under 15000? If you are considering upgrading to the best 5G mobile phone under 15,000 to enjoy a next-generation connection, there are a few factors to consider before making the decision. First, to operate on 5G networks, your smartphone must include a 5G chipset. A 5G chipset will have an integrated 5G reception detection module. If you are purchasing an Android smartphone, it must have a battery capacity of at least 5000mAh. Consider the CPU, screen size, camera, and other elements. To get speedy access to 5G networks while also making the best use of your phone's 5G abilities, you must choose devices from brands with a track record of timely upgrades. Product Pricing

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs. 13,999 Redmi 11 Prime 5G ₹ 13,999 Lava Blaze 5G ₹ 10,999 iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 14,999 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G ₹ 13,999 Realme 9i 5G Rs. 14,945 Realme 9 5G Rs. 14,775 Poco M3 Pro 5G ₹ 14,290 OPPO A74 5G ₹ 14,990

