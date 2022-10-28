5G smartphones under 30,000: Buying guide

What is the best 5G phone under ₹30,000?
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best 5G phone under ₹30,000 you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery life.
India's wait for 5G technology is over, as the government has shown the green signal to the operators, allowing them to roll out the technology. It's estimated that by mid-2023, most of the country will be under 5G network coverage as telcos are preparing to ensure last-mile connectivity. However, amid this hullaballoo, do you want to fall back by not upgrading to a 5G-compatible device while your peers go 5G?
Don't worry. Buying a 5G mobile phone won't cost you a fortune! There are several incredible 5G mobiles under ₹30,000 on Amazon, making your 5G journey smooth and hassle-free without burning a hole in your pocket. You can enjoy high-speed internet, connectivity with your social network and clear call quality using 5G. Check these phones, their impartial review with pros and cons in this article and decide which of the models you want for yourself.
Best 5G Mobile Phone Under ₹30,000
1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU (and X55 5G modem), the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a next-gen smartphone that will upgrade your internet experience. The phone has 8GB RAM, which allows efficient multi-tasking without lagging, including watching videos and playing games, and 128GB internal storage, which you can increase up to 1TB using a microSD card. This means you can store more of your favourite photos and videos on your phone and install many apps. The 4500 mAh battery offers a decent life to the phone, while its incredible 12MP + 8MP + 12MP triple rear and 32MP front cameras help click amazing pictures.
Specifications:
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 PPI density)
Platform: Android 10, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1
Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G
Primary camera: 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
Selfie camera: 32MP
Battery: Li-Ion 4500 mAh
Size: 6.5 Inches,
Weight: 190g
Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Pros
|Cons
|Capable cameras
|Relatively slow charging
|The good camera setup
|Excellent display quality
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a new addition to the Redmi "Note" series. It has 7-band 5G, which makes it a future-ready device. This phone doesn't cause inconvenience due to its ergonomic design. Moreover, this phone comes in three variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The incredible rear triple-camera setup, with 108MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro), along with a 16MP (wide) front camera allow you to click sharp pictures and incredible videos.
Specifications
Weight: 202g
Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz
Size: 6.67 Inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11, MIUI 13
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
Primary camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 16MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
Internal storage: 128GB/256GB
RAM: 6GB/8GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Good design
|The camera quality could have been better
|Great battery life
|The UI could have been better
|Decent performance
3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has an elegant exterior and several amazing interior features. Additionally, the company has installed a Knox Security system. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 octa-core 2GHz processor, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 12-band 5G, ensuring you can remain connected to high-speed internet without hassle.
Specifications:
Weight: 205g
Display: TFT LCD
Size: 6.5 Inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 (7 nm)
Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 13MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
Internal storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB using microSD
RAM: 8GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|The display could be better
|Good battery life
|Decent camera output
4. iQOO Z6 5
The Z6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in iQoo's Z-series to sport the pro badge, and despite the name, its positioning and features imply that it should be the true successor to the Z5. The Z6 is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 processor and has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery that keeps you online all day. The Z6 has 128GB internal storage and three variants of RAM – 4GB, 6GB and 8GB.
Specifications:
Weight: 185g
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.58 Inches
OS: Android 11
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 16MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display quality
|The display notch looks dated
|Great battery life
|Plenty of preinstalled apps
|Decent performance
|Annoying spammy notifications
5. OPPO A74 5G
The A74 5G is notable for being one of the first phones in India to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM, which help in multi-tasking and storing heavy files and apps with utmost ease. The OPPO A 74's dual SIM has a 5G + 5G dual standby option for those who want to remain connected all day. The 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera can help you enhance your photography experience.
Specifications:
Weight: 190g
Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits
Size: 6.5 Inches
OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 6GB
Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: Single 16MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Average camera quality
|Sharp 90Hz display
|Spammy preinstalled software
|Decent performance
|Relatively slow charging
6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the most recent entry-level 5G smartphone. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a great 5000 mAh battery backup with 15W fast charging. The 6.5-inch big phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.
Specifications:
Weight: 195g
Display: PLS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits
Size: 6.5 Inches
Platform: Android 12, One UI Core 4
Chipset offered: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
Internal storage: 64GB/128GB
RAM: 4GB/6GB RAM
Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 5MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 90Hz display
|Only HD+ display
|Reliable 5G processor
|Only 15W charging support
|Expandable storage
7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a competitively-priced smartphone. The smartphone features up to 8GB of RAM, which you can expand up to 16GB with the RAM plus feature. Exynos 1280 processor powers this 5G smartphone. It has a powerful 6000mAh battery and a rear quad-camera system.
Specifications:
Weight: 198g
Display: TFT LCD, 120Hz
Size: 6.6 Inches
OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1
Chipset: Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Primary camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Average cameras
|Good battery life
|Average design
|Decent display quality
8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G
The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, which Xiaomi describes as a 5G all-rounder, is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor powers the phone. The phone also supports seven 5G bands, which should be more than adequate to cover all telecom circles in India. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants.
Specifications:
Weight: 200g
Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size: 6.58 Inches
Platform: Android 12, MIUI 13
Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
Internal storage : 64GB/128GB
RAM: 4GB/6GB
Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 5MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Low-light camera performance could be better
|Long battery life
|Tall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection
9. Redmi Note 10T 5G
The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm 2.2GHz processor with a 5000 mAh battery that helps you stay online all day. The phone has dual 5G support on both SIMs and a 6.5-inch big full-HD plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which offer a decent performance.
Specifications:
Weight: 190g
Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size: 6.5 Inches
OS: Android 11, MIUI 12
Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
Internal storage: 64GB
RAM: 4GB
Primary camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Selfie camera: 8MP
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|Inconsistent camera
|Looks attractive
|Relatively slow charging
|Product
|Price
|Samsung S20 FE 5G
|29,999
|Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
|20,999
|Samsung M32 5G
|22,999
|iQOO Z6 5G
|17,999
|OPPO A74 5G
|14,990
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|13,999
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|18,499
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|14,999
|Redmi Note 10T 5G
|14,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung S20 FE 5G
|Good cameras
|Fast wireless charging
|Excellent display quality
|Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
|Good design
|Great battery life
|Decent performance
|Samsung M32 5G
|Decent performance
|Good battery life
|Decent camera output
|iQOO Z6 5G
|Good display quality
|Good battery life
|Decent performance
|OPPO A74 5G
|Great battery life
|Sharp 90Hz display
|Decent performance
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|Large 90Hz display
|Reliable 5G processor
|Expandable storage
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Decent performance
|Good battery life
|Decent display quality
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|Decent performance
|Long battery life
|Tall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection
|Redmi Note 10T 5G
|Excellent battery life
|Looks attractive
|90Hz display
Best value for money
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers various features in its price range. This reliable bargain performs well in terms of fundamentals like screen quality and performance. The Snapdragon 865 CPU with a 120Hz display gives you all the beauty and speed you want.
Best overall 5G mobile phone under ₹30,000
The Galaxy M33 5G is an excellent choice to consider if you want to get a phone at a reasonable price that delivers a spick-and-span user experience and a long battery life. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery that will never let you down on the way, and its RAM plus feature allows you to expand the 8GB RAM to 16GB to enjoy an enhanced performance.
How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under ₹30,000?
There are a few things you should be mindful of while shopping for 5G mobile phones
Good display quality: What purpose does a phone serve if the display is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the best display quality on a limited budget.
Decent processor: If you're planning to play games or perform heavy tasks on your phone, make sure it has a decent processor. It is important to note that to get a premium feature on a limited budget, you might miss out or compromise on others.
Camera: It is usually nice to have a camera that clicks pictures worthy of posting on social media. It also depends on the use case; if the user is a photographer, it will make more sense for them to go with a smartphone with better camera quality and pro features.
Customer reviews: Never forget to check the reviews posted by other customers on Amazon to understand how your shortlisted phone performs in real. Therefore, go through the reviews to understand the general trend of customer feedback before finally deciding to buy a product.
Consumers should look for display quality, battery, processor, and the camera a smartphone offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.
The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a superior Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-core processor with 2.2 GHz speed. The phone has a 6.5-inch large dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAH battery that runs it without a break all day.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are two 5G mobile phones under ₹30,000 that are good for photography due to their incredible camera specs.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is good for gaming, as you can expand its 8GB RAM up to 16GB using the RAM plus feature. With enhanced memory, you can even play some high-definition games.