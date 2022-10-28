5G smartphones under 30,000: Buying guide

5G smartphones are designed to make you future ready.

India's wait for 5G technology is over, as the government has shown the green signal to the operators, allowing them to roll out the technology. It's estimated that by mid-2023, most of the country will be under 5G network coverage as telcos are preparing to ensure last-mile connectivity. However, amid this hullaballoo, do you want to fall back by not upgrading to a 5G-compatible device while your peers go 5G? Don't worry. Buying a 5G mobile phone won't cost you a fortune! There are several incredible 5G mobiles under ₹30,000 on Amazon, making your 5G journey smooth and hassle-free without burning a hole in your pocket. You can enjoy high-speed internet, connectivity with your social network and clear call quality using 5G. Check these phones, their impartial review with pros and cons in this article and decide which of the models you want for yourself. Best 5G Mobile Phone Under ₹30,000 1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU (and X55 5G modem), the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a next-gen smartphone that will upgrade your internet experience. The phone has 8GB RAM, which allows efficient multi-tasking without lagging, including watching videos and playing games, and 128GB internal storage, which you can increase up to 1TB using a microSD card. This means you can store more of your favourite photos and videos on your phone and install many apps. The 4500 mAh battery offers a decent life to the phone, while its incredible 12MP + 8MP + 12MP triple rear and 32MP front cameras help click amazing pictures. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 PPI density) Platform: Android 10, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G Primary camera: 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Selfie camera: 32MP Battery: Li-Ion 4500 mAh Size: 6.5 Inches, Weight: 190g Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

Pros Cons Capable cameras Relatively slow charging The good camera setup Excellent display quality

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a new addition to the Redmi "Note" series. It has 7-band 5G, which makes it a future-ready device. This phone doesn't cause inconvenience due to its ergonomic design. Moreover, this phone comes in three variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The incredible rear triple-camera setup, with 108MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro), along with a 16MP (wide) front camera allow you to click sharp pictures and incredible videos. Specifications Weight: 202g Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz Size: 6.67 Inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels OS: Android 11, MIUI 13 Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) Primary camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 16MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh Internal storage: 128GB/256GB RAM: 6GB/8GB

Pros Cons Good design The camera quality could have been better Great battery life The UI could have been better Decent performance

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has an elegant exterior and several amazing interior features. Additionally, the company has installed a Knox Security system. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 octa-core 2GHz processor, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 12-band 5G, ensuring you can remain connected to high-speed internet without hassle. Specifications: Weight: 205g Display: TFT LCD Size: 6.5 Inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 (7 nm) Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 13MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh Internal storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB using microSD RAM: 8GB

Pros Cons Decent performance The display could be better Good battery life Decent camera output

4. iQOO Z6 5 The Z6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in iQoo's Z-series to sport the pro badge, and despite the name, its positioning and features imply that it should be the true successor to the Z5. The Z6 is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 processor and has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery that keeps you online all day. The Z6 has 128GB internal storage and three variants of RAM – 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. Specifications: Weight: 185g Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.58 Inches OS: Android 11 Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 16MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh Internal storage: 128GB RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

Pros Cons Good display quality The display notch looks dated Great battery life Plenty of preinstalled apps Decent performance Annoying spammy notifications

5. OPPO A74 5G The A74 5G is notable for being one of the first phones in India to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM, which help in multi-tasking and storing heavy files and apps with utmost ease. The OPPO A 74's dual SIM has a 5G + 5G dual standby option for those who want to remain connected all day. The 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera can help you enhance your photography experience. Specifications: Weight: 190g Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits Size: 6.5 Inches OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) Internal storage: 128GB RAM: 6GB Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Selfie camera: Single 16MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Great battery life Average camera quality Sharp 90Hz display Spammy preinstalled software Decent performance Relatively slow charging

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the most recent entry-level 5G smartphone. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a great 5000 mAh battery backup with 15W fast charging. The 6.5-inch big phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Specifications: Weight: 195g Display: PLS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits Size: 6.5 Inches Platform: Android 12, One UI Core 4 Chipset offered: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) Internal storage: 64GB/128GB RAM: 4GB/6GB RAM Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 5MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Large 90Hz display Only HD+ display Reliable 5G processor Only 15W charging support Expandable storage

7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a competitively-priced smartphone. The smartphone features up to 8GB of RAM, which you can expand up to 16GB with the RAM plus feature. Exynos 1280 processor powers this 5G smartphone. It has a powerful 6000mAh battery and a rear quad-camera system. Specifications: Weight: 198g Display: TFT LCD, 120Hz Size: 6.6 Inches OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset: Exynos 1280 (5 nm) Internal storage: 128GB RAM: 8GB Primary camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Decent performance Average cameras Good battery life Average design Decent display quality

8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, which Xiaomi describes as a 5G all-rounder, is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor powers the phone. The phone also supports seven 5G bands, which should be more than adequate to cover all telecom circles in India. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants. Specifications: Weight: 200g Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz Size: 6.58 Inches Platform: Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) Internal storage : 64GB/128GB RAM: 4GB/6GB Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 5MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Decent performance Low-light camera performance could be better Long battery life Tall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection

9. Redmi Note 10T 5G The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm 2.2GHz processor with a 5000 mAh battery that helps you stay online all day. The phone has dual 5G support on both SIMs and a 6.5-inch big full-HD plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which offer a decent performance. Specifications: Weight: 190g Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz Size: 6.5 Inches OS: Android 11, MIUI 12 Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) Internal storage: 64GB RAM: 4GB Primary camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Selfie camera: 8MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Inconsistent camera Looks attractive Relatively slow charging

Price of 5G smartphones under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung S20 FE 5G 29,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 20,999 Samsung M32 5G 22,999 iQOO Z6 5G 17,999 OPPO A74 5G 14,990 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 18,499 Redmi 11 Prime 5G 14,999 Redmi Note 10T 5G 14,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung S20 FE 5G Good cameras Fast wireless charging Excellent display quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Good design Great battery life Decent performance Samsung M32 5G Decent performance Good battery life Decent camera output iQOO Z6 5G Good display quality Good battery life Decent performance OPPO A74 5G Great battery life Sharp 90Hz display Decent performance Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Large 90Hz display Reliable 5G processor Expandable storage Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Decent performance Good battery life Decent display quality Redmi 11 Prime 5G Decent performance Long battery life Tall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection Redmi Note 10T 5G Excellent battery life Looks attractive 90Hz display

Best value for money Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers various features in its price range. This reliable bargain performs well in terms of fundamentals like screen quality and performance. The Snapdragon 865 CPU with a 120Hz display gives you all the beauty and speed you want. Best overall 5G mobile phone under ₹30,000 The Galaxy M33 5G is an excellent choice to consider if you want to get a phone at a reasonable price that delivers a spick-and-span user experience and a long battery life. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery that will never let you down on the way, and its RAM plus feature allows you to expand the 8GB RAM to 16GB to enjoy an enhanced performance. How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under ₹30,000? There are a few things you should be mindful of while shopping for 5G mobile phones Good display quality: What purpose does a phone serve if the display is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the best display quality on a limited budget. Decent processor: If you're planning to play games or perform heavy tasks on your phone, make sure it has a decent processor. It is important to note that to get a premium feature on a limited budget, you might miss out or compromise on others. Camera: It is usually nice to have a camera that clicks pictures worthy of posting on social media. It also depends on the use case; if the user is a photographer, it will make more sense for them to go with a smartphone with better camera quality and pro features. Customer reviews: Never forget to check the reviews posted by other customers on Amazon to understand how your shortlisted phone performs in real. Therefore, go through the reviews to understand the general trend of customer feedback before finally deciding to buy a product.