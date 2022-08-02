Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 5G mobile phones to check out this season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022 17:37 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

India is gearing up for 5G rollouts, and the time is right for upgrading to a 5G-ready smartphone. Here is a list of the top 5G mobile phones in the Indian market.

product info
5G smartphones will make a user future ready.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently announced that 5G services would be launched in India in 2022. This makes it a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone to a 5G mobile phone. 5G mobile phones will support ultrafast downloads, lower latency, better network reliability, massive network capacity, and better performance and efficiency offered by the 5G network. Moreover, until 5G is rolled out, the 5G mobile phones would work very efficiently even on your 4G sims. Check out our list of the top 10 5G phones in India.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is one of the latest 5G phones from the renowned brand OnePlus. It offers a sharp processor, great camera performance, amazing battery life, and a lot more. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another brilliant 5G mobile phone in the OnePlus Nord range that has quickly become quite a favourite phone for everybody, as it offers flagship level performance on a budget. This is definitely one 5G mobile phone we will recommend for you.

Features:

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 5000 mAH

· RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

· Internal storage: 128 GB

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Rear camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.59 inch

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeAverage low-light camera results
120 Hz refresh rate displayLacks ultra-wide camera
33W fast charging 
Good performance 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19,999
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 6

Powered by the top notch Google Tensor processor, Google Pixel 6 packs a sharp processor performance with best-in-class camera, along with super fast charging and speed, in a cool handset. Google keeps dropping newer handsets with outstanding upgrades and features. The Google Pixel 6 is no different, as it offers the best of everything at a very competitive price in the 5G mobile phone segment, be it the processor, the speed, the camera, or the overall performance.

Features:

· Processor: Google Tensor

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 4614 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB

· Internal Storage: 128 GB and 256 GB

· Front Camera: 8 MP

· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP

· Display: 6.40 inch

ProsCons
Great camera results90 HZ refresh rate display
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance4614 mAH battery
Supports wireless charging 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
37% off 44,349 69,999
Buy now

3. Moto G82 5G

The all new Moto G82 5G is the perfect 5G mobile phone to fit into your budget, offering you superb premium performance with great picture quality, the latest Android, a powerful battery, and several other cool features. The Moto G82 is in great demand in the 5G mobile phone segment right now, and user feedback is showing positive experiences. The biggest highlight would definitely be the powerful speaker that gives some great sound quality and experience. So, it is definitely a phone you must check out.

Features:

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 5000 mAH

· RAM: 6 and 8 GB

· Internal storage: 128 GB

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.60 inch

ProsCons
5000 mAH batteryAverage camera results
120 Hz refresh rate displayNo 256 GB version
Excellent speaker quality 
cellpic
Motorola Moto g82 5G (8GB 128GB)(Meteorite Gray)
8% off 23,800 25,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

An affordable 5G mobile phone from the Samsung brand, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is exactly what you need when you are on a budget, but want the best possible battery, a decent camera, and a powerful processor. The Samsung M series has launched some powerful handsets in the recent past. There are hardly any 5G mobile phones that can beat the Samsung M33 in its battery performance, which stands super powerful at 6000 mAH.

Features:

· Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 6000 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB

· Internal Storage: 128 GB

· Front Camera: 8 MP

· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.60 inch

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeAverage front camera quality
120 Hz refresh rate displayBloatware on One UI 4.1
Powerful octa-core processor 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
25% off 19,499 25,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro is the phone you would want to go for when you are looking for a flagship-level performance phone with a powerful processor, amazing camera, large storage, and a crisp display, all making for the perfect 5G mobile phone. With a powerful battery and a sharp snappy processor, this flagship 5G mobile phone from Xiaomi has it all. While offering snappy 8GB and 12 GB RAM, this phone also has a very sharp 108 MP rear camera, so you can imagine the brilliant images you can capture using this 5G mobile phone.

Features:

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

· OS: Android 11

· Battery: 5000 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

· Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

· Front Camera: 16 MP

· Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

· Display: 6.67 inch

ProsCons
Crisp display with Dolby Vision supportAverage ultra-wide camera
Excellent stereo speakersNo IP rating
120 W fast chargingLoaded with bloatware
Good camera for stills and videosAndroid 11
Useful macro camera 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 37,999 49,999
Buy now

6. iQOO Neo 6

Powered by the latest 7nm technology, iQOO Neo 6 has the fastest possible charging. In addition, it functions on the latest Android and has a really great camera. Besides, it also offers guaranteed system updates and security features for its 5G mobile phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor ensures this 5G mobile phone can keep up with the fast 5G network speeds, while the 8GB RAM supports its snappy performance. The display is brilliant and this 5G mobile phone is quite a smooth device to use daily.

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 4700 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB

· Internal Storage: 128 GB

· Front Camera: 16 MP

· Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.62 inch

ProsCons
Guaranteed system updates and security patchesLoaded with bloatware
Good battery lifeAverage low-light camera quality
Supports fast charging 
cellpic
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
14% off 29,999 34,999
Buy now

7. Realme GT 5G

Realme phones have been the talk of the town for some time now, and the Realme GT 5G (Master edition) is one of the coolest 5G mobile phones on our list. It has a very sharp Snapdragon 778 processor, and offers large RAM capacities at 8GB and 12 GB. With a neat 6.43 inch display, spacious internal storage, and a powerful 4300 mAH battery, you can't go wrong with the Realme GT 5G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor adds to the overall performance, making it a great 5G mobile phone to choose.

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778

· OS: Android 11

· Battery: 4300 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

· Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.43 inch

ProsCons
Super AMOLED displayLoaded with bloatware
Clear stereo speakersNo IP rating
Offers 3.5 mm headphone jackAndroid 11
cellpic
Realme GT Master Edition (Daybreak Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Without Offer
7% off 24,990 26,999
Buy now

8. Oppo Reno 7 5G

When it comes to Oppo’s 5G mobile phones, you already know you are getting the best camera there could be. The Oppo Reno 7 5G also has a powerful battery, a dedicated microSD slot, and a 12 GB RAM to keep you going. The Reno series has been Oppo’s most popular range, and has hardcore loyalists around the world who swear by the device's performance, especially its camera and speed. It is also one of the few handsets in the 5G mobile phone segment that currently offer a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage capacity.

· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

· OS: Android 11

· Battery: 4500 mAH

· RAM: 12 GB

· Internal Storage: 256 GB

· Front Camera: 32 MP

· Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.40 inch

ProsCons
Dedicated microSD slotAndroid 11
Decent camera performanceNo stereo speakers
Vibrant displayPlastic body
Supports fast charging 
cellpic
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
42% off 27,990 47,990
Buy now

9. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Another top notch 5G mobile phone from the house of Realme, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a superb flagship performance phone. With a powerful battery, an outstanding camera, and lots of storage, this 5G mobile phone offers you all. The latest Android, with amazing powerfully loud stereo speakers, ensures you can get your party started anywhere, anytime. And if the phone runs out of juice, there's always the super fast changing to get it back up in no time at all. What's more, you can even capture some amazing low light pictures with this 5G mobile phone, making it the perfect companion for your 5G lifestyle.

· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 4500 mAH

· RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

· Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

· Front Camera: 16 MP

· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.40 inch

ProsCons
Crisp AMOLED screenLoaded with bloatware
Loud stereo speakersBattery life could be better
Good low-light camera performance 
cellpic
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
11% off 26,800 29,999
Buy now

10. OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R would be the best possible 5G mobile phone you can get in this segment. With the best-in-class flagship performance, this handset is the most powerful one on our list with features that one expects from their 5G mobile phone. The fast charging for the OnePlus 10R 5G is the best you can find in the current 5G mobile phone market. The 120 Hz refresh rate gives you amazing performance each time you unlock the handset, no matter the task you choose to do with this 5G mobile phone. The processor is also outstanding, and the OnePlus 10R 5G is hands down the best 5G mobile phone you can find in the segment.

· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G

· OS: Android 12

· Battery: 5000 mAH

· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

· Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Display: 6.70 inch

ProsCons
120 Hz refresh rate displayNo 3.5mm audio jack
Super VOOC fast chargingNo 3.5mm audio jack
Great camera performance 
Excellent processor performance 
cellpic
OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
10% off 34,999 38,999
Buy now

Price of 5G mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GRs. 19,999
Google Pixel 6 – Save Rs. 41,540Rs. 45,460
Moto G82 5G – Save Rs. 2,500Rs. 21,499
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G – Save Rs. 7,000Rs. 17,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro – Save Rs. 13,000Rs. 41,999
iQOO Neo 6 – Save Rs. 5,000Rs. 29,999
Realme GT 5G – Save Rs. 6,804Rs. 24,195
Oppo Reno 7 5G – Save Rs. 10,873Rs. 27,117
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G – save Rs. 3,799Rs. 26,200
OnePlus 10R 5GRs. 38,999

Top Three Features for 5G Mobile Phones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GSuperb battery life33W fast charging120 Hz refresh rate display
Google Pixel 6Excellent camera resultsIP68 dust and water resistanceSupports wireless charging
Moto G82 5GSuperb battery life120 Hz refresh rate displayExcellent speaker quality
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GSuperb battery life120 Hz refresh rate displayPowerful octa-core processor
Xiaomi 11T ProDolby vision support120W fast chargingGood camera 
IQOO Neo 6Good battery lifeFast chargingGuaranteed updates & security patches
Realme GT 5GSuper AMOLED displayExcellent stereo speakers3.5mm headphone jack
Oppo Reno 7 5GDedicated microSD slotSuperb vibrant displayGood camera
Realme 9 Pro+ 5GCrisp AMOLED displayLoud stereo speakersGood low-light camera performance
OnePlus 10R 5GSuper VOOC fast chargingExcellent processor performanceOutstanding camera

Best value for money

The best value-for-money 5G mobile phone would be the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It offers the best-in-class 120 Hz refresh rate display, a powerful Qualcomm processor, excellent battery life supported by a 33W fast charging, and the latest Android with promised system updates and security patches. When all these features come for a very competitive price of 19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a steal deal for a 5G mobile phone.

Best overall

The best 5G mobile phone in this segment would be the OnePlus 10R. It offers everything you need from your 5G mobile phone – from excellent camera quality to a super powerful 5G supporting processor, from a top-notch display unit to a powerful 5000 mAH battery. And at a premium flagship price point of 38,999, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a handset you should consider when upgrading to a 5G mobile phone.

How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone?

Finding and buying the perfect 5G mobile phone that would suit your needs can be daunting, as there are several options available in the market these days. We would recommend doing thorough research to completely understand the 5G mobile phone you have in mind. The first step would be to decide what you are looking for in a 5G smartphone and what are your most used functions and features on the phone. This will give you the direction you need to go looking for a 5G mobile phone. Based on this, you can look for the features that will help you meet your requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1 Should I buy a 5G mobile phone?

Yes, you should. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already announced that the 5G rollout will happen in 2022, beginning with select circles and expanding through the country. So, it is the perfect time to upgrade to a 5G mobile phone and be prepared for the upcoming 5G network. Moreover, while you wait for that, the 5G mobile phone will offer you top-notch performance, with great speed and many other useful enhancements over your current smartphone.

Q2 What is the price range for 5G mobile phones?

The 5G mobile phone segment offers a wide range of smartphones, so you will find something good for every budget. From something available for less than the 20,000 segment to a premium 60,000+ segment, there is a 5G mobile phone for every budget and requirement. Just identify your requirements and budget, and we are sure there is a perfect 5G mobile phone in the market.

Q3 What is the ideal battery power for a 5G mobile phone?

We recommend looking for a 5G mobile phone with a battery power of around 5000 mAH. A good battery is essential for a 5G mobile phone, as the smartphone would need the power for the high speed, low latency, and all the other features. While ensuring a powerful battery, also make sure you choose a 5G mobile phone with powerful, fast charging capabilities to ensure you can charge up quickly, even when you are moving.

Q4 Do 5G mobile phones support 4G sim cards?

Yes, 5G mobile phones in the market support 4G sim cards. So, even while 5G will be rolled out later this year, you can continue using your current 4G sim cards in the 5G mobile phone, and when 5G is rolled out, you can upgrade seamlessly without looking for a 5G mobile phone at that time. This way, you are prepared for the future.

Q 5 What is the 120 Hz refresh rate display in 5G mobile phones?

The refresh rate of a 5G mobile phone is the number of times the display would fully refresh per second, measured in Hertz. So, a 120 Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second, updating the content displayed on your screen with what is being relayed by the phone’s processor 120 times per second. This helps the display keep up with the powerful processor while giving you a great user experience. However, it will also consume more battery power than a slower refresh rate.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Nike shoes for men are clear winner in terms of style and comfort 
Adidas shoes for men offer durability and style in equal measure
Xiaomi phones under 15,000 are budget-friendly and pack in decent features
Best Windows mobiles phones in India
Best UCB shoes are those that offer comfort, come in attractive colours  
electronics FOR LESS