Acer Aspire Vero Green: Best i5 laptop under 50,000

If you are looking for a powerful yet lightweight laptop, the Acer Aspire Vero Green is definitely worth considering. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and packed with features, this laptop is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient device. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a casual user, the Acer Aspire Vero Green is an excellent option that offers a great balance of performance, portability, and affordability. Let's take a closer look and see if it is the best i5 laptop under ₹50,000.

Laptops have become extremely important in today's time. Everything is moving towards a digital age, and everyone understood the utility of a laptop during the pandemic. A laptop is as good as its processor, and it is important to choose a laptop with a reliable processor. The Intel Core i5 is a reliable line of processors. These mid-range processors can handle most tasks on a regular day.

Design and display

The Acer Aspire Vero Green has a sleek and modern design that gives it an elegant look. It is a slim and lightweight laptop that weighs just 1.65 kg, making it easy to carry around. The laptop has a unique tactile pattern on the lid that provides a comfortable grip and prevents fingerprints and smudges from appearing on the surface. The lid can be opened easily with one hand and has a 180-degree flat hinge that allows for a wider viewing angle.

The Acer Aspire Vero Green has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display provides clear and sharp visuals with accurate colours and contrast. The IPS panel ensures that the screen remains visible from different angles, making it suitable for sharing the screen with others. The laptop's screen has an anti-glare coating that prevents reflections and reduces eye strain, making it easier to work for long hours.

Moreover, the laptop's display is equipped with Acer's Color Intelligence technology, which optimizes the screen's colour, contrast, and brightness based on the content being displayed. This technology enhances the viewing experience and reduces eye fatigue.

Overall, the Acer Aspire 5 Vero Green's design and display make it a perfect laptop for both personal and professional use. The sleek design and lightweight body make it easy to carry around, while the Full HD IPS display with Acer's Color Intelligence technology ensures an immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

Performance and processor

The Acer Aspire Vero Green is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, which is a quad-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a turboboost frequency of up to 4.5GHz. The turboboost frequency is a part of Intel's technology that allows users to utilize the maximum potential of tje processor. This processor is based on Intel's new 10 nm SuperFin technology, which delivers improved power efficiency and performance.

The laptop also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which are integrated graphics that provide good performance for everyday computing tasks, light gaming, and multimedia. It can also handle some moderate gaming with lower settings.

In terms of memory and storage, this laptop has 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The DDR4 RAM provides sufficient multitasking capabilities, allowing you to work with multiple applications without slowing down. The 512 GB SSD is fast, reliable, and provides ample storage space for your files, documents, videos and other multimedia.

When it comes to performance, the Acer Aspire Vero Green excels in everyday tasks such as web browsing, video conferencing and word processing. The laptop can also handle light photo and video editing tasks with ease. The Intel Iris Xe graphics provides decent gaming performance for games with lower graphics requirements. Overall, this laptop offers good performance for its price range.

Connectivity and battery life

In terms of connectivity, the Acer Aspire Vero Green comes with a good range of ports and wireless connectivity options. It includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. It also has a headphone/microphone combo jack and a microSD card reader, which can come in handy for transferring files from your camera or smartphone.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1, which allows for faster and more stable wireless connections.

Moving on to the battery life, the Acer Aspire Vero Green comes with a 48Wh battery that is rated to last for up to 8.5 hours of normal usage. However, the actual battery life may vary depending on the usage and the settings of the laptop. In general, you can expect to get around 5–6 hours of battery life with moderate usage, which is decent considering the performance and the size of the laptop.

It's worth noting that the laptop also comes with Acer's fast charging technology, which can charge the battery up to 80% in just one hour. This can be very useful if you need to quickly charge your laptop before heading out for a meeting or a class.

Other features:

This laptop also comes with a range of other features that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient device. These include a backlit keyboard that is perfect for working in low-light conditions, a fingerprint reader for added security, and a webcam for all your video conferencing needs.