Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 68% off on electric kettles

We often use our gas stoves, or microwave ovens to quickly heat water, but that takes a toll on the electricity bills in the long run. There are times when we might forget to switch off the microwave oven. It keeps running hyping up the electricity bills. An electric kettle is an efficient way to heat water, make tea, soups, etc. You can get multiple options for electric kettle in the market today, but they would not come with attractive discounts.
We have curated a list of the best electric kettles that you can look at during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. This sale is currently live, and you can avail maximum discounts. We have tried adding products from different categories and sizes to help you make a clearer decision. Our list will also help you make an informed decision regarding the best electric kettle to buy during this sale season.
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus electric kettle comes with a stainless steel body, making it look elegant and premium. The electric kettle has a capacity of 1.5L that makes it ideal for heating water quickly, making tea, making soups, and even instant noodles. The cordless pouring feature allows you to lift the kettle from the base and pour your beverage in any vessel of your choice. You can get a 56% off on this product.
Prestige Electric Kettle
Prestige is one of the most reliable brands in the country for home appliances. The Pigeon electric kettle is a great option for people who are looking for a reliable option. The affordable electric kettle has single touch lid locking for maximum safety. The auto-cut functionality keeps the electricity bill in check and avoids consuming more power than required. You can get a 48% discount on this product.
Butterfly EKN
The Butterfly EKN comes with multiple useful features. This electric kettle has auto shut off along with boil dry protection. The insides of your electric kettle will be safe due to the boil dry protection. The electric kettle also has overheat protection that makes the electric kettle more durable. The quick boil functionality allows you to quickly heat up any liquid. You can avail a discount of 55% on this electric kettle.
Prestige PKGSS
This Prestige electric kettle comes with a larger 1.7L capacity. The stainless steel concealed material keeps the outside of the electric kettle cool to touch. The wide mouth on the electric kettle allows easy cleaning, and you can keep your electric kettle clean and hygienic. Get a discount of 48% on the electric kettle. The additional discount makes it even more affordable and a good choice for people looking for budget friendly options.
INALSA Electric Kettle
Does the wire of your electric kettle makes your kitchen look messy? The Inalsa electric kettle comes with a cord winder, along with a cordless base. The cordless base makes it easier to lift up the kettle and pour out the liquids. The electric kettle has boiling technology that boil the water in 2–3 minutes. The material used for the body of the tea kettle is Stainless steel that adds to its durability. You can get a discount of 68% on the electric kettle.
