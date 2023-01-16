Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best noise-cancelling headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones allow one to enjoy the audio experience by eliminating background sounds.

Whether it's about listening to music or attending office meetings, you need good quality earphones to get an excellent experience. Having the best quality earplugs is particularly important for professionals who work from their homes. The reason behind this is that any sound distortion can create a huge communication gap, which can lower the whole team's work efficiency. However, buying a quality assured headphones costs a fortune. If you have been restricting yourself or your loved ones, from gifting noise cancelling earphones because of affordability issues then Amazon Republic Day sale is here for you. We have made a list of top 10 earphone models to look for in the sale so you can save time searching and reading technical specifications of various brands. Product List SONY WF-1000XM3 This Republic Day Sale the Sony WF-1000XM3, the company's last-generation flagship TWS model, will be marked down dramatically in price. In addition, you get multiple features like wear detection, quick attention mode, voice assistant functionality, headphones connect app support, and many other features with these headphones. All the attributes make these wireless earbuds still among India's top Active Noise Cancelling TWS. Additionally, it offers excellent sound quality and provides a battery life of up to 24 hours. So, you don’t need to worry about charging it repeatedly. Specifications Brand: Sony Model: WF-1000XM3 Colour: Silver Connector type: Bluetooth Form factor: In Ear

Pros Cons Good battery backup. Sound volume goes up to a particular level but doesn't provide an extremely loud sound.

BOSE QUIET COMFORT 35 This reputed brand offers a fantastic pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. It's also among the comfiest wireless headphones you can buy. The headphones' estimated battery life is a strong 20 hours. The headphones' audio features a neutral sound profile that music lovers and purists will appreciate, and they support the AAC and SBC codecs. For calls and recordings, the headphones have two noise-cancelling microphones. These wireless headphones are a good pair overall; you can get them during this offer for less money. Specifications Brand: Bose Model: Quiet Comfort 35 Colour: Rose gold Connector type: Wireless Form factor: Headset

Pros Cons Over 20hours of battery life Low bass sound

INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120 This pair of noise cancelling earphones comes with a comfy, "Flexsoft" neckband and premium-looking metal housings are included with the earphones. The brand claims that the earphones' battery life lasts up to 7 hours, which is extremely remarkable if you are among the people who do not have the time to charge. Additionally, you get two equaliser modes with presets for regular and deep bass. You don't need to be concerned about perspiration or water splashes damaging the earbuds because they are rated IPX5. Specifications Brand: JBL Model: Glide Colour: Black and yellow Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0 Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Voice assistance integration for Siri and Alexa Does not support 3D sound Excellent battery life

ONEPLUS BUDS PRO The OnePlus Buds Pro is a fantastic set of fully wireless earbuds featuring Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology which performs amazingly to reduce most background noise. One of the fascinating functions is the OnePlus Audio ID, which customises audio depending on a hearing test for each user. Additionally, the earphones have a fantastic battery life of 38 hours overall. Furthermore, users can now benefit from Warp Charge, which enables a staggering ten hours of wireless playing with just 10 minutes of charging. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Model: Buds pro Colour: matt black Connector type: Wireless Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Innovative Noise Cancellation Feature Buds can't be repaired after the warranty 38hours battery life for hassle free handling

JBL TUNE 700BT This is a fantastic option to consider if you're searching for a dependable, efficient pair of wireless headsets with a bit of a bass bump during the sale. They include a tonne of features, like foldable design, voice assistant compatibility, multi-point connectivity, and nearly 27 hours of battery back-up. The headphones include the JBL Signature Sound, which has a good bass thud and sounds fantastic with genres like pop, hip hop, rap, EDM, and Bollywood. Additionally, quick charging is supported, giving 2 hours of playing after only 5 minutes of charging. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Model: TUNE 700BT Colour: Black Connector type: Wireless Form factor: over ear

Pros Cons 27 hour battery life Wearing it for long hours causes discomfort 5 minutes charging gives 2 hours backup

SENNHEISER CX 400BT The Amazon Republic Day sale is a great chance to get Sennheiser CX 400BT truly wireless earbuds at an extremely affordable price. The brand itself is known to provide earphones that produce excellent sound with distinct lows and Mids. Moreover, this model comes with the Sennheiser app that offers customizable controls and EQ settings. Additionally, the earbuds fit snugly and are incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods of time. With 7 hours on the earphones and 13 hours using the charging case, the battery backup is certified for 20 hours overall. Specifications Brand: Senmheiser Model: XT 400BT Colour: Black Connector type: Wireless Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Comfortable fit It is not waterproof Full control of better sound quality Excellent battery performance

OPPO ENCO M32 The Oppo Enco M32, the newest wireless neckband headset from Oppo, is the replacement for the highly demanded Oppo Enco M31. Additionally, during the sale you get these head phones at a discounted price. The most upgraded features include a bigger driver and IP55 with water and dust resistance. The earphones' "bass-first" ethos will appeal to bass enthusiasts. You can listen to music wirelessly for 28 hours, and quick charging is supported. The dual-device switch on the earphones allows you to rapidly switch between dual paired gadgets with the touch of a button. Specifications Brand: OPPO Model: ENCO M32 Colour: Black Connector type: Wireless Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Superfast charging within 2 minutes Active noise cancelling could be better Excellent bass sound like concerts

JABRA ELITE 75T Even after a few years since their first release, these are still among the best-built fully wireless headphones. The earbuds offer a secure fit and an IP57 classification for dust and water protection, making it easy to wear them when working out, running, or doing other sports. An impressive 24 hours battery performance are provided by the Elite 75t (with ANC turned on). Additionally, you conveniently access the Jabra Sound+ app, which enables users to modify settings, EQ, and other features. Specifications Brand: JABRA Model: ELITE 75T Colour: Navy Connector type: Wireless Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Comfortable and secure fit. No touch control on era buds. Excellent sound quality.

REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEO These are one of the most cost-effective neckband-style wireless earphones available in India. Additionally, they are available in green, yellow, orange, blue, and black hues apart from the regular yellow and black combination of Realme Bluetooth earbuds. Moreover, the earbuds have a variety of features, including IPX4 certification, an 88ms latency game mode, support for the Realme Link app with a tonne of customization options, and more. Additionally, the battery life of these earphones is 17 hours. Specifications Brand: REALME Model: Colour: Black and yellow Connector type: Bluetooth Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Compatible with multiple devices Require careful handling Good sound quality

BOAT ROCKERZ 550 The boAt Rockerz 550 are a wonderful choice if you're searching for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with strong bass on a tight budget. You can select a pair of headphones based on your preferences and style from a selection of 5 colourful colours. During the sale, the headphones are available for ₹1,399. They have 50mm powerful drivers and Bluetooth v5.0 as their power source. The headsets can be used wirelessly for 20 hours and can be charged up in 2.5 hours. If the headphone's battery runs out, you can conveniently connect these headphones via an AUX connection. Specifications Brand: boAt Model: ROKERZ 550 Colour: Black Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0 Form factor: over ear

Pros Cons Attractive look. Some people may feel discomfort if they wear it for a longer time. Dual connectivity for convenience.

Three best features for customers

Headphones Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SONY WF-1000XM3 Looks new after multiple usage Full sound control Touch pad at left earbud BOSE QUIET COMFORT 35 World-class noise cancellation 20 Hour Battery Life Remote connection to Alexa INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120 Premium quality metallic earbuds Dual sound equaliser for better clarity 7 hours battery back-up ONEPLUS BUDS PRO Full charging within 10 minutes Supports high bass sound 38 hours batter performance JBL TUNE 700BT Fast charging Hand-free calling Excellent sound quality SENNHEISER CX 400BT Dynamic 7 mm drivers Completely adaptable control for making calls or listening to music Optimal comfort with excellent fit OPPO ENCO M32 Super fast charging Excellent bass sound Innovative 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity JABRA ELITE 75T 24 hours battery life Excellent sound with active noise cancellation Firm and secure fit REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEO Fast charging Hand-free connectivity Proper fit BOAT ROCKERZ 550 dual connectivity with Bluetooth and AUXport 50mm dynamic driver 500mAh battery for superior playback

Best overall product Bose Quiet Comfort is the best overall product as it offers the most advanced technologies. However, if you are looking forward to buying an earphone that is efficient enough for calling or listening to music to extreme clarity, you must go for it. Best value for money If you want the best product in exchange for your money, you must go for OPPO ENCO M32. This supports 5.0 Bluetooth connection and charges extremely fast to offer extended battery life. In addition, the sound quality is extremely good and it gives a feel of listening to music in a concert. The earbuds fit is also good and it doesn’t feel uncomfortable even after wearing them for long hours. You get all these at an affordable price. How to find the perfect wireless headphone To buy the perfect headset, you first need to determine your requirements. This can be either listening to music, making official calls, or gaming. Further it is crucial to make an online search for the best products available on e-commerce websites like Amazon. Here, apart from looking for the specifications and product description you must also read the customer’s feedback and then select an earbud or headphone that matches your budget. Price of best noise-cancelling headphones at a glance:

Headphones Price (in Rs.) SONY WF-1000XM3 13,029 BOSE QUIET COMFORT 35 19,990 INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120 2,999 ONEPLUS BUDS PRO 11,999 JBL TUNE 700BT 5,499 SENNHEISER CX 400BT 16,990 OPPO ENCO M32 2,999 JABRA ELITE 75T 16,999 REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEO 2,499 BOAT ROCKERZ 550 4,999