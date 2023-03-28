LG 205L 4-star refrigerator is ideal for scorching summer

Additionally, the refrigerator has a range of features that make it stand out, including a door-mounted bottle rack, toughened glass shelves, and a moisture balance crisper that helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. We take a look at the refrigerator and determine why you should opt for it this summer season.

The LG 205 L inverter direct-cool refrigerator is a 4-star rated refrigerator designed for the Indian market. With a capacity of 215 litres, this fridge offers ample space for storing a family's weekly groceries. Its direct-cool technology ensures that the refrigerator remains frost-free, making maintenance easy and hassle-free. The fridge also comes equipped with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor, which is energy-efficient and ensures long-lasting performance.

Refrigerators are an essential home appliance nowadays. With rising temperatures in summer, people will opt for food products like yoghurt, frozen yoghurt, buttermilk, smoothies and shakes. These food products need good cooling to stay fresh for longer.

Basic features

Capacity

With a capacity of 205 litres, this 4-star refrigerator is perfect for small to medium-sized families. It has ample space for storing all your food items, including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and beverages. Food products are at a constant risk of going bad in the summer months due to the high temperature. The LG 205L 4-star refrigerator provides enough storage for all your groceries and food items. The capacity is ideal for bachelors and small families.

Energy efficiency

The LG 205L refrigerator has been rated 4 stars for its energy efficiency, which means that it consumes less electricity and is more environmentally friendly. It has an inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling speed based on the amount of food stored, resulting in lower energy consumption.

The star rating is issued by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) to home appliances. These ratings reflect the energy efficiency that every appliance brings with it. The 4-star rating on this refrigerator makes sure that the appliance is energy efficient, and will save electricity in the long run.

Direct cool technology

The refrigerator features a direct cool technology that ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator. This technology also helps in retaining the freshness of food for longer periods of time. This feature is highly utilized during long power cuts. The LG 205L 4-star refrigerator can retain the cooling for longer, keeping your food products from going bad or smelling stale.

Smart inverter compressor

The refrigerator features a smart inverter compressor that adjusts its cooling power according to the amount of food stored in it. This helps to save energy and reduces noise levels. Most refrigerators need manual adjusting of cooling and temperature. The LG 205L 4-star refrigerator takes this hassle away and makes sure that optimum cooling is maintained inside the refrigerator at all times.

Special features

Moist ‘n’ fresh

The refrigerator comes with a special lattice-type box cover that helps maintain the right moisture balance in the vegetable box. This keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer time. The summer season is not very suitable for fruits and vegetables. Even the seasonal fruits struggle with the dryness and heat in summer. The moist ‘n’ fresh technology takes care of the fruits and vegetables inside the fridge, and keeps them fresh for long.

Antibacterial gasket

The door gasket of the refrigerator is treated with an antibacterial agent that helps prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. This ensures that the food stored inside remains hygienic and fresh. This feature also prevents any mould or fungus build up inside the refrigerator. Your food products will remain healthy, fresh and hygienic even during the scorching summer heat.

Smart connect technology

The refrigerator comes with smart connect technology that allows it to run on a home inverter during power cuts. This ensures that your food stays fresh even during extended power cuts. Refrigerators are not usually capable of running on inverters due to the high power requirement. The LG 205L 4-star refrigerator can easily connect to the inverter during power outages, keeping your food fresh and hygienic.