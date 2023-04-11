Looking for best 42-inch LED TV? Check out this LG TV with great picture quality

The TV also comes equipped with LG's ThinQ AI technology that enables users to control the TV using voice commands. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing users to control other smart home devices with ease. The LG C2 OLED TV also features a gallery mode that displays stunning artwork when not in use, making it a piece of art in itself. Let's take a deeper dive into the product, and see what else it has to offer.

The LG C2 OLED TV is an exceptional piece of technology that offers an immersive viewing experience like no other. With a sleek and elegant design, this TV is an aesthetic masterpiece that adds a touch of modernity to any room it’s placed in. The 42-inch LED TV features a 4K UHD resolution and an OLED display that delivers breathtaking visuals with lifelike colours and deep blacks. The OLED panel has self-lit pixels that turn off individually, creating a perfect black level and an infinite contrast ratio, resulting in images that are incredibly detailed and realistic.

Design and display

The LG C2 OLED TV has a sleek and elegant design that is sure to blend in seamlessly with any modern home decor. It features a slim bezel that adds to its overall aesthetic appeal and gives you an immersive viewing experience by reducing distractions from the screen.

The LG C2 OLED TV boasts a 42-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which delivers stunningly realistic visuals with deep blacks, vibrant colours and incredible contrast. The TV also has support for HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, which further enhance the picture quality and give you a more immersive viewing experience.

The TV also has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, which means that you can enjoy the same picture quality and colours from any angle in the room. The OLED panel has a response time of just 1 millisecond, which means that the TV can display fast-moving content with ease, making it ideal for sports and action movies.

Overall, the design and display of the LG C2 OLED TV are a testament to LG's commitment to delivering high-quality products that provide an immersive and engaging viewing experience.

Smart TV functionality

The LG C2 OLED Smart TV is equipped with a host of smart features that enhance your viewing experience. The TV runs on LG's WebOS operating system, which is known for its user-friendly interface and easy navigation. It has an intuitive magic remote, which allows you to control the TV using voice commands, gestures, or the traditional buttons. The remote also has a built-in pointer that helps you navigate the TV's menus with ease.

The 42-inch LED TV comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, among others, allowing you to access your favourite streaming services directly from your TV. It also has a content store where you can download more apps and games.

The LG 42-inch LED TV also supports Apple AirPlay 2, allowing you to mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly onto the TV. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, so you can control your smart home devices using your TV.

In addition to all these features, the LG LED TV also has a web browser that allows you to browse the internet directly on your TV. The TV also has screen sharing capabilities that allow you to share your smartphone or tablet screen with your TV.

Sound quality

The LG C2 OLED TV offers an immersive audio experience. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos, which provides a cinematic sound experience. The technology creates a surround sound system that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action. Additionally, the TV also features an AI Sound feature that enhances the sound quality of the content being played by analysing and optimizing the sound to fit the type of content.

The TV also features an AI Acoustic Tuning feature that fine-tunes the sound to your room's acoustics. This technology adjusts the audio settings to provide the best possible sound for your viewing experience. Additionally, the TV comes with a built-in 40W speaker system that offers clear, powerful sound.

Overall, the LG 42-inch LED TV offers exceptional sound quality that complements its stunning visuals. Whether you're watching a movie or listening to music, the TV's audio capabilities provide an immersive experience that will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

Connectivity

The LG C2 OLED Smart TV comes with an extensive range of connectivity options. It features 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical digital audio output, and a headphone jack. The TV also comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options that allow you to connect your devices seamlessly. The Wi-Fi feature allows you to access the internet on your TV and stream your favourite content from various apps. The Bluetooth feature enables you to connect your smartphone, laptop, or other Bluetooth enabled devices to the TV and play music or videos wirelessly. Additionally, the TV also comes with Screen Share functionality, which lets you mirror your smartphone or laptop screen on the TV wirelessly.

The 42-inch LG OLED TV also supports several popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and more. The TV's WebOS platform provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface that makes navigation easy. With the TV's compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can control your TV with voice commands. Overall, the LG OLED Smart TV's connectivity options are versatile and make it a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.