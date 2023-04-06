Story Saved
Pick your favourite LG laptop in 2023: 3 best picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 06, 2023 11:15 IST
Summary:

Find your perfect LG laptop for 2023 with this comprehensive guide. The selection is based on performance, design and value.

product info
LG laptops offer cutting-edge technology and slick design.

Are you planning to upgrade your laptop in the near future? Look no further than LG! With their sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, LG laptops are definitely worth considering. Whether you are looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or entertainment, LG has a model for you. So sit back and get ready to discover the best LG laptops of 2023 that will take your computing experience to new heights.

Product list

LG Gram16 Intel EVO

This sleek and sophisticated LG Gram laptop boasts an impressive 16-inch IPS premium-looking display, making it perfect for work and play. Plus, with its powerful 80WH battery, you can stay connected all day without worrying about running out of juice. This is an excellent choice for users who need a laptop that can handle their needs on the go. At the top of the list and also being one of the most expensive laptops, this is definitely going to tick on all your needs.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 16 Inches

RAM: 16 GB

CPU Model: Core i7

ProsCons
Premium displayPrice
Battery size 
cellpic 45% off
LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
4.1 (55)
4.1 (55)
45% off
82,990 151,000
Buy now

2. LG Gram17 Intel EVO

With an inch extra on the screen compared to the laptop first listed, this extra inch adds a lot more than you think to the ergonomic design and usage. Not only making it look bigger but also the thin bezels add to amplify the viewing experience. The LG laptop display provides clear and crisp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, browsing the web, and working on documents. If you want an extra inch for a lesser price than the one listed as first, this laptop should be your choice. The LG laptop specs have been listed below.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 17 Inches

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
Extra 1 inch on displayNone
Ergonomic 
cellpic 34% off
LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.35 kg)
4.1 (34)
4.1 (34)
34% off
102,990 156,000
Buy now

3. LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5

The LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is a powerful and ultra-lightweight laptop that is perfect for users who need a laptop that is both portable and capable of handling their everyday computing needs. The light weight design allows you to carry it anywhere at any time, The display puts out vibrant colours making the laptop look premium for the cost it is sold for. So, if you're looking for a lightweight laptop for a decent price, look no further.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 15 Inches
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • Hard Disk Size: 256 GB
ProsCons
Light in weightStorage
Price 
cellpic 46% off
LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 cm 38.1 cm (15-inch) IPS Full HD (1920X1080) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 64-bit/Dark Silver/1.13kg), 15Z90N
3.9 (28)
3.9 (28)
46% off
55,990 104,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Gram16 Intel EVO11th Gen Intel Core i71.19 kg16-inch display
LG Gram17 Intel EVO11th Gen Intel Core i71.35kg17-inch display
LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i510th Gen Intel Core i71 kg14-inch display

Best overall product

The LG Gram16 Intel EVO is an exceptional product that offers top-of-the-line features and specifications. With its thin bezels and exceptional ergonomics, this laptop has a great build quality and looks modern making it the best overall product.

Best value for money

Keeping in mind the extra inch you get for a lesser price, the LG Gram17 Intel EVO appears to be the best value for money product. This product is the best choice for anyone looking for a premium laptop that offers the perfect balance of power, portability, and style.

How to find the perfect laptop?

You need to consider the following steps in order to find the perfect laptop.

1.Determine your needs: You should know what you want the laptop for. Studying, work, etc.

  1. Set a budget: There is a huge range of laptops but you need to fix a budget and buy what meets most or all of your needs.
  2. Research: It is important to research about your choices and make the right decision.
  3. Try it out: Visit your nearest showroom and experience it.
  4. Compare: Compare it against competitors to find the right fit.
  5. Purchase: Once you’ve made the decision, go ahead and purchase it.

Product Price
LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg) ₹ 82,990
LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.35 kg) ₹ 102,990
LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 cm 38.1 cm (15-inch) IPS Full HD (1920X1080) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 64-bit/Dark Silver/1.13kg), 15Z90N ₹ 55,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Laptops
Laptops
LG laptop

What should I consider while buying a laptop?

Should I buy a laptop with an SSD or HDD?

Can I upgrade my laptop's hardware later?

What is the ideal size for a laptop screen?

electronics FOR LESS