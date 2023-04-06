Pick your favourite LG laptop in 2023: 3 best picks

LG laptops offer cutting-edge technology and slick design.

Are you planning to upgrade your laptop in the near future? Look no further than LG! With their sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, LG laptops are definitely worth considering. Whether you are looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or entertainment, LG has a model for you. So sit back and get ready to discover the best LG laptops of 2023 that will take your computing experience to new heights. Product list LG Gram16 Intel EVO This sleek and sophisticated LG Gram laptop boasts an impressive 16-inch IPS premium-looking display, making it perfect for work and play. Plus, with its powerful 80WH battery, you can stay connected all day without worrying about running out of juice. This is an excellent choice for users who need a laptop that can handle their needs on the go. At the top of the list and also being one of the most expensive laptops, this is definitely going to tick on all your needs. Specifications: Screen Size: 16 Inches RAM: 16 GB CPU Model: Core i7

Pros Cons Premium display Price Battery size

2. LG Gram17 Intel EVO With an inch extra on the screen compared to the laptop first listed, this extra inch adds a lot more than you think to the ergonomic design and usage. Not only making it look bigger but also the thin bezels add to amplify the viewing experience. The LG laptop display provides clear and crisp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, browsing the web, and working on documents. If you want an extra inch for a lesser price than the one listed as first, this laptop should be your choice. The LG laptop specs have been listed below. Specifications: Screen Size: 17 Inches RAM: 8 GB Graphics Coprocessor: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons Extra 1 inch on display None Ergonomic

3. LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5 The LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is a powerful and ultra-lightweight laptop that is perfect for users who need a laptop that is both portable and capable of handling their everyday computing needs. The light weight design allows you to carry it anywhere at any time, The display puts out vibrant colours making the laptop look premium for the cost it is sold for. So, if you're looking for a lightweight laptop for a decent price, look no further. Specifications: Screen Size: 15 Inches

CPU Model: Core i5

Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

Pros Cons Light in weight Storage Price

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Gram16 Intel EVO 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1.19 kg 16-inch display LG Gram17 Intel EVO 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1.35kg 17-inch display LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i7 1 kg 14-inch display