Pick your favourite LG laptop in 2023: 3 best picks

What should I consider while buying a laptop?
You need to keep an eye on things like processor speed, RAM, storage, display size and resolution, and battery life.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Are you planning to upgrade your laptop in the near future? Look no further than LG! With their sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, LG laptops are definitely worth considering. Whether you are looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or entertainment, LG has a model for you. So sit back and get ready to discover the best LG laptops of 2023 that will take your computing experience to new heights.
Product list
LG Gram16 Intel EVO
This sleek and sophisticated LG Gram laptop boasts an impressive 16-inch IPS premium-looking display, making it perfect for work and play. Plus, with its powerful 80WH battery, you can stay connected all day without worrying about running out of juice. This is an excellent choice for users who need a laptop that can handle their needs on the go. At the top of the list and also being one of the most expensive laptops, this is definitely going to tick on all your needs.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 16 Inches
RAM: 16 GB
CPU Model: Core i7
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium display
|Price
|Battery size
2. LG Gram17 Intel EVO
With an inch extra on the screen compared to the laptop first listed, this extra inch adds a lot more than you think to the ergonomic design and usage. Not only making it look bigger but also the thin bezels add to amplify the viewing experience. The LG laptop display provides clear and crisp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, browsing the web, and working on documents. If you want an extra inch for a lesser price than the one listed as first, this laptop should be your choice. The LG laptop specs have been listed below.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 17 Inches
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics Coprocessor: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Pros
|Cons
|Extra 1 inch on display
|None
|Ergonomic
3. LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5
The LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is a powerful and ultra-lightweight laptop that is perfect for users who need a laptop that is both portable and capable of handling their everyday computing needs. The light weight design allows you to carry it anywhere at any time, The display puts out vibrant colours making the laptop look premium for the cost it is sold for. So, if you're looking for a lightweight laptop for a decent price, look no further.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Storage
|Price
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|1.19 kg
|16-inch display
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|1.35kg
|17-inch display
|LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5
|10th Gen Intel Core i7
|1 kg
|14-inch display
Best overall product
The LG Gram16 Intel EVO is an exceptional product that offers top-of-the-line features and specifications. With its thin bezels and exceptional ergonomics, this laptop has a great build quality and looks modern making it the best overall product.
Best value for money
Keeping in mind the extra inch you get for a lesser price, the LG Gram17 Intel EVO appears to be the best value for money product. This product is the best choice for anyone looking for a premium laptop that offers the perfect balance of power, portability, and style.
How to find the perfect laptop?
You need to consider the following steps in order to find the perfect laptop.
1.Determine your needs: You should know what you want the laptop for. Studying, work, etc.
|Product
|Price
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
|₹ 82,990
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.35 kg)
|₹ 102,990
|LG Gram 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 cm 38.1 cm (15-inch) IPS Full HD (1920X1080) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 64-bit/Dark Silver/1.13kg), 15Z90N
|₹ 55,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
You need to keep an eye on things like processor speed, RAM, storage, display size and resolution, and battery life.
You should keep in mind that SSD offers faster read and write speeds. Now you can choose one.
This depends on the model of your laptop. Be aware that you might affect the warranty by modifying anything. Contact LG laptop support for more information.
The ideal size of a laptop screen would be 15 to 17 inches.