Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Samsung mobile phones under 30,000: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 29, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

Samsung phones have gained immense popularity over the years. They are rich in features and offer great value for money. If you’re looking for highly efficient, durable, and classy-looking phones, we have curated a list of the best Samsung mobile phones under 30,000.

product info
Samsung mobile phones under 30,000 come with superior processors and great display.

Over the years, Samsung has evolved into one of the most loved brands when it comes to smartphones. It is known for producing high-end phones made using cutting-edge technologies and features. These phones come in various models and offer excellent value for money. So, if you're searching for the best Samsung mobile phones under 30,000, we have got you covered! So, what are we waiting for? Let's dive into the most suitable Samsung phones under 30,000.

Best Samsung Mobile Phones Under 30,000

1. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera

Available in the classic black colour, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the latest phones by Samsung, which offers great value for money. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a powerful processor that keeps you going all day long.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams

Item model number - Samsung Galaxy M32

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Connectivity technology - GSM; 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD

Display technology - AMOLED

ProsCons
Supported by AMOLED display technologySmaller screen
Excellent camera qualityAdequate RAM size
Adequate RAM size 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
32% off 11,499 16,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers

Available in the unique violet colour, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is an excellent phone if you’re looking for budget-friendly phones. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, enough to store all photos and videos.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11.0

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 189 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery is required

Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi

Special features - OIS Camera, Dual_Sim, Camera, Fast Charging

ProsCons
Light in weightAvailable in only one colour
Powerful processor and battery 
Adequate RAM size 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
14% off 29,980 34,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display

Next on the list is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Available in stunning ice blue colour, this phone is incredible for everyday use. It comes with a AMOLED 120Hz Display and 5G technology to offer you the best experience all day long.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 0.7 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 175 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB;NFC

Display technology - Super AMOLED Plus

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Supports the latest display technology 
Light in weight and looks stylish 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display
27% off 26,999 36,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

Samsung is an excellent brand for budget-friendly phones. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 6GB RAM, excellent camera quality and full HD display that amplifies your overall experience.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 6GB

Product dimension - ‎‎‎7.6 x 1 x 16.4 cm; 221 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - Galaxy M12

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Latest OS systemAvailable in only one colour
Adequate RAM size 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh with 8nm Processor | True 48 MP Quad Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate
8% off 11,999 12,999
Buy now

5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22

If you’re looking for budget-friendly phones, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 is an excellent phone. It comes in a unique denim blue colour. It comes with features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Package dimensions - 18.4 x 8.2 x 5.4 cm; 430 Grams

Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera

Other display features - Wireless

Camera features - Rear, Front

ProsCons
Light in weightAvailable in only one colour
Budget-friendly 
Adequate RAM size 
cellpic
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung Galaxy A52 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Another excellent mobile phone that fits in the under 30,000 category is the Samsung Galaxy A52. This phone comes with 6GB RAM and a powerful processor for easy operations. Not only this, it also comes with a Long lasting 5000 mAH Battery and a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP quad camera setup, making it perfect for photography.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11.0

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 187 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - SM-A525FZKGINS

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Supports 4G connectivity technologyAvailable in only one colour
Adequate RAM size 
Excellent camera quality 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A52 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off 24,990 30,499
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy M13

Available in several colours, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is an advanced technology phone that is easy on the pocket. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery, making it a preferred choice among youngsters.

Specifications:

OS - Android 12.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 grams

Item model number - ‎SM-M135I FLAG PINS

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

GPS - GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

Special features - Auto Data Switching, Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Octa Core Processor, Fingerprint Sensor

ProsCons
Looks sleek and stylishAvailable in only one colour
Fits in everyone’s budgetLimited RAM size
Excellent connectivity technology 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

8. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12

With a big 6.515-inch HD+ display, the (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 is another good Samsung mobile phone under 30,000. It is best for those who enjoy the feel and experience of using a phone for clicking pictures, as it has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. Some features, such as a long-lasting battery and excellent storage capacity, make the phone a must-buy.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.59 x 0.97 x 16.4 cm; 420 grams

Connectivity technology - 4G

Special features - Front Camera

Other display features - Wireless

Camera features - 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP

ProsCons
Easy on the pocketThe screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
4 GB RAM present 
cellpic
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
33% off 9,999 14,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy A03

With 3GB RAM and a great 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A03 makes for one of the best mobile phones if you are looking for under 30,000. It is budget-friendly and lightweight in every possible way.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimension - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 196 grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

GPS - Geotagging, GPS-Enabled, Location Capture

Special features - Dual SIM, Camera

ProsCons
Light in weightThe screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality 
3GB RAM present 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A03 Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20

With excellent storage capacity and 13MP+5MP rear dual camera, (Renewed) the Samsung Galaxy A20 is one of the many Samsung phones under 30,000. It has features such as 6.4-inch, 720 x 1560screen resolution, and excellent storage capacity, making it one of the best phones in the list.

Specifications:

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 169 Grams

Item model - SM-A205FZKGINS-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Connectivity technology - 2G, 3G; WCDMA; 4G LTE; FDD; TDD

Special features - Dual SIM, GPS, Music Player, Video Player, FM Radio, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing and E-mail

ProsCons
Light in weightThe screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
3GB RAM present 
cellpic
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offer
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Samsung mobile phones under 30,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Samsung Galaxy M32  16,999
 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G  38,999
 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G  36,999
 Samsung Galaxy M12  14,499
 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22  14,999
 Samsung Galaxy A52  30,499
 Samsung Galaxy M13  14,999
 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12  9,299
 Samsung Galaxy A03  12,999
 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20  12,900

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M32Excellent camera qualityGreat RAM storageFingerprint sensors
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5GHD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Samsung Galaxy M52 5GLong-lasting battery lifeLong and quality displayExpandable RAM
Samsung Galaxy M12Good storage spaceAppealing coloursSuperfast Octacore processor
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F22Excellent storage alongside quality cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Samsung Galaxy A52Good storage spaceExpandable RAMDual AI camera
Samsung Galaxy M13Long and quality displayExcellent Rear cameraExcellent storage alongside quality camera
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F12Dual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Samsung Galaxy A03Long-lasting battery lifeExpandable RAMExcellent storage capacity
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20Easy on your pocketExcellent camera qualityAppealing colours

Best value for money

In our list, the Samsung Galaxy M12offers the best value for money. It is priced at 13,999 after a discount on Amazon. This phone is packed with the latest features and technology, which keeps you hooked throughout the day.

Best overall

If we look at the features of all products, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G takes the tag of the 'best overall' phone in our list. It is a high-quality mobile phone with 6GB RAM and an excellent HD display for a better viewing experience. Besides these features, it comes with many other features, such as a fast processor, adequate sound quality, and excellent storage. Moreover, this smartphone is priced decently at 27,780 after a discount.

How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phones under 30,000?

Finding the perfect phone for yourself has now become easier! You no longer have to get into the hassle of going through hundreds of phones to find the best one. Our list of Samsung mobile phones under 30,000 makes your job easier. Before making the final deal, make sure you go through the following pointers -

Sufficient storage capacity

Great camera quality

Power saving mode

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution

Price of the product

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

Samsung mobile phones under 30,000

What is the price range for Samsung phones?

Is 4GB RAM enough in Samsung phones? 

Does Samsung offer budget-friendly phones? 

