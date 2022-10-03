Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 74% off on lehengas for girls

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Festive season is round the corner and this is the time that little girls wait to wear their favourite attire called lehenga. Girls love dressing up and have a special place in their heart for this Indian wear. Also, they love accessories and it is with lehengas that they can wear maang tikka, bangles, earrings, pendants and so on. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it, you can grab amazing discounts on lehenga choli sets. Imagine as much as 75% off. Thrilled? Well, so are we for you to see our favourite lehengas for girls in the list below.
They come in attractive colours, feature great print work and are lightweight enough for little girls to carry around with ease. They will amp up the cuteness quotient of little girls like anything. So, scroll on and take a closer look at our picks.
MARCY Girl's Satin Net Ethnic Wear Readymade Lehenga Choli
This readymade lehenga choli set for girls is a stylish attire. It is made from satin and lace fabric and is available in a pretty Rama colour. Girls will feel beautiful in this lehenga set and enjoy the festivities with more fervour and zeal. There is 53% off on this set. Besides, one can opt for a dainty pendant, a maang tika and a stack of silver bangles to accessorise the look for well.
BIBA Girl's Polyester Lehenga Choli Set
This lehenga choli set from Biba is an easy yes. It comes in a beautiful colour combination of green and peach. Girls will simply love this attire and radiate happiness. It is made from polyester fabric and features zari work on it as well. Grab 55% off on it. And do not forget to accessorise the look with matching bangles, a pretty necklace and earrings.
Hopscotch Girls Polyester Embellished Choli and Lehenga Set
If you’re looking for a lehenga choli set for this festive season and your favourite colour is a bright red, then this lehenga will lock the deal for you. It is a simple, stylish and uber attractive attire that is made from good quality polyester fabric. There’s 40% off on it. Girls will simply cherish wearing this lehenga. It is a must buy.
Fashion Dream Girls Dola Silk Foil Printed Readymade Lehenga Choli
This lehenga choli set is available at a discount of a whopping 74% off. It comes in an attractive purple colour. While the lehenga and choli is made from Dola silk fabric, the dupatta is made from georgette fabric. The design work that you see on the lehenga has been foil printed. Besides, the choli has a sweetheart neckline. Overall, it makes for a stunning pick.
Fashion Dream Girl’s Georgette Pigment work Lehenga Choli
This set of lehenga choli is fashionable and lovely. Available in a gorgeous pink colour, girls will find it easy to carry and comfortable to wear. It is made from georgette fabric and the fabric used in lining is butter crepe with cancan. A one shoulder attire, one can enjoy 74% off on it. It features a beautiful and elegant design towards the bottom of the lehenga.
