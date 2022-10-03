Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 74% off on lehengas for girls

Festive season is round the corner and this is the time that little girls wait to wear their favourite attire called lehenga. Girls love dressing up and have a special place in their heart for this Indian wear. Also, they love accessories and it is with lehengas that they can wear maang tikka, bangles, earrings, pendants and so on. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it, you can grab amazing discounts on lehenga choli sets. Imagine as much as 75% off. Thrilled? Well, so are we for you to see our favourite lehengas for girls in the list below.

They come in attractive colours, feature great print work and are lightweight enough for little girls to carry around with ease. They will amp up the cuteness quotient of little girls like anything. So, scroll on and take a closer look at our picks.



MARCY Girl's Satin Net Ethnic Wear Readymade Lehenga Choli

This readymade lehenga choli set for girls is a stylish attire. It is made from satin and lace fabric and is available in a pretty Rama colour. Girls will feel beautiful in this lehenga set and enjoy the festivities with more fervour and zeal. There is 53% off on this set. Besides, one can opt for a dainty pendant, a maang tika and a stack of silver bangles to accessorise the look for well.