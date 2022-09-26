Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Fetch 68% off on W kurtas for women

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get off on W kurta for women.

If there is one Indian wear that women love to wear as daily wear and find it easy-breezy too, then it has to be the eternal favourite kurta. This garment is versatile. You can pair it with leggings, jeans, palazzo, pants, skirts and whatnot! Having an eclectic and big collection of kurtas is a good sartorial decision. One can wear this staple wear to one’s workplace, college, festive functions, family gatherings, casual outings and so on. Plus women can also accessorise their look well with a pair of jhumkas, a dainty pendant, a pair of juttis etc. Most women are familiar with the W brand that is known to offer a range of stylish kurtas and kurtis. To the brand’s credit, the apparels are made using good quality fabric and feature beautiful prints. To save you time and help you with selection, we have bunched together some kurtas in our list below. Scroll ahead to take a look at them.



W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta

This kurta for W is made of skin-friendly rayon fabric. It comes in an attractive green colour and features a dainty print on it. One can wear it on festive occasions, family gatherings and get-togethers. A stylish apparel, this one will appeal to the style sensibilities of every woman. Get it at 58% off. Introduce this graceful kurta to your wardrobe right away.

W for Woman Women's Viscose Regular Kurta

A regular fit kurta from W, this one is available in attractive blue colour. It has regular fit and features amazing sequin work all over it. Made from 100% viscose fabric, this one is super comfortable to wear and perfect for festive occasions. A classy wear, it will amp up your look in no time. Get this one at 60% off.

W for Woman Women's Wool Kurta

This kurta from W is made of wool. It is stylish, snug, warm and something that every woman would want to introduce to her wardrobe. It has a straight fit and features an eye-catching print on it. Buy this at 66% off. You can wear it in daily wear or when stepping out for brunch dates with girlfriends. It is a must have in your wardrobe.

W for Woman Women's Rayon Straight Kurta

This straight fit kurta from W is love at first sight. It comes in a soothing and peppy Fuchsia pink colour. It is a no-frills garment and one can wear it in casual wear and even on festive occasions. Made from rayon fabric, this one has a straight fit and is available at 66% off. Buy this to look elegant effortlessly.

W for Woman Women's Rayon Straight Kurta

Made from synthetic material, this straight fit kurta from W is graceful, stylish and chic. It comes in off white colour and has a discount of 68% on it. You are sure to receive a lot of compliments on this attire. This will look good on women from different age groups, and how! Buy this one right away; hurry!

Price of W kurta for women at a glance:

Apparel Price W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta ₹ 1,699.00 W for Woman Women's Viscose Regular Kurta ₹ 1,899.00 W for Woman Women's Wool Kurta ₹ 2,499.00 W for Woman Women's Rayon Straight Kurta ₹ 1,799.00 W for Woman Women's Rayon Straight Kurta ₹ 3,599.00