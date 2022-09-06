Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Jack and Jones shirts for men: You should opt for them this season

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 06, 2022 14:10 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Jack and Jones shirts for men are made from a fine quality fabric and promise great comfort and durability. Read on to know top picks.

product info
Jack and Jones shirts for men have a classy appeal.

If you’re a man who wants to be ahead of his style game and constantly serve others with major fashion goals and inspiration, then we have some options for you from a brand we all are familiar with - Jack and Jones. Known for using fine quality fabric and producing cool and smart garments, the shirts from this brand definitely warrant a collection of their own. You will feel torn in making a choice between multiple appealing and striking options. Hence, our suggestion to get a mini closet of all Jack and Jones shirts. From great colours, stylish designs to a relaxed and striking appeal, you will be able to make head turns and look like a complete dapper. Amazon has a variety of shirts to offer from this brand.

If you're looking for options, then scroll down below and take a look. We have curated a list of all our favourite Jack and Jones shirts.

Jack & Jones Men's Slim Shirt
This colour block shirt for men looks stylish and attractive. A cool option to wear to the workplace, on holidays, in daily wear, one is likely to make a statement in this one. It has long sleeves, spread collar and is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both breathable and soft to touch. It is available in slim fit and will look flattering on you.

cellpic
Jack & Jones Men's Printed Slim Shirt (211922501-Navy Blazer_Navy M)
49% off 1,422 2,799
Buy now

Jack & Jones Men's Slim Fit Shirt
Cool and classy, this shirt exudes a refreshing feel and men of different age groups will be tempted to include this on to their wardrobe. It features an abstract white pattern and is available in a chic blue colour. It has a slim fit, full sleeves, spread collar and has an overall nice appeal to it. It is an apparel you should not miss out on.

cellpic
Jack & Jones Stripes Cotton Slim Fit Mens Casual Shirt (A21JJ269054601004, Blue, Extra Large)
31% off 1,734 2,499
Buy now

Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt
Great colour, soft and skin-friendly fabric, smart appearance - this smart shirt for men checks all these boxes and more. Men will love how this shirt will enhance their overall look in a jiffy. You can wear it on any occasion - brunch dates, movie night outs, on lazy Sunday evenings, workplace and whatnot! Its material composition is 63% kinen and 37% cotton fabric.

cellpic
Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt (255550202_Tea Rose M)
60% off 1,319 3,299
Buy now

Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt
A refreshing yellow shirt for men is a welcome addition to one's collection. It makes one look radiant, smile brighter and feel more relaxed. It comes with two pockets in the front and is made from a good quality fabric - 63% linen and 37% cotton. It has a classic collar and long sleeves. A must buy, this shirt will amp up your look, and how!

cellpic
Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt (255550201_Celandine M)
55% off 1,499 3,299
Buy now

Jack & Jones Men's Slim Shirt
A slim fit shirt that has an unparalleled charm and sophistication, this garment is a winner on many counts - great fabric, lovely and subtle design, striking colour, uber smart and elegant and comfortable. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both breathable and lightweight. It has long sleeves and a spread collar too. Besides, it also makes for a nice and thoughtful gifting option.

cellpic
Jack & Jones Men's Slim Shirt (277782101_Winter Moss M)
60% off 1,200 2,999
Buy now


Price of Jack and Jones shirts for men at a glance:

Shirts for menPrice
Jack & Jones Men's Slim Shirt 1,422.00 -  1,500.00
Jack & Jones Men's Slim Fit Shirt 1,540.00 -  2,499.00
Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt 3,299.00
Jack & Jones Men's Regular Shirt 3,299.00
Jack & Jones Men's Slim Shirt 2,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
List of best Samsung mobile phones under 7,000 in 2022
Ed Hardy shirts for men are comfortable and can amp up style quotient
Best ultra HD 4 K TVs promise great viewing experience
Samsung mobile phones under 6,000 are affordable and user-friendly
Best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones: A buying guide
fashion FOR LESS