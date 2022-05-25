Amazon deals on beauty items: Mega discount on face washes, kajals, face serums

A host of beauty products are available at discounted prices.

The beauty products one uses in their everyday skincare and personal care routine is a subjective choice. The feel and touch of a product can majorly influence one's decision making. However, if a product is from a known brand, one can, more or less, be assured of its quality. Hence, if you are in the habit of using fast-moving consumables like kajals and face washes, then picking them up from popular online e-commerce platforms isn't a bad idea. Amazon is having its summer sale where there are attractive discounts on beauty and personal care items as well. Not only beauty products, you can also expect attractive offers on personal care items such as men's body spray and trimmer set for sensitive parts of women's bodies. We have shortlisted few items such as face washes and serum from the spectrum of beauty products which are daily use products and meant as beauty items rather than a makeup product. Similarly, trimmers are also about personal care and fall under the umbrella of toiletries. Here is our shortlisted list of products which we have curated for you. Do take a look and pick them up as they all come with attractive discounts. Price of beauty and personal care items at a glance:

Product Price Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men ₹ 149.00 Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal ₹ 253.00 WOW Skin Science Face Wash ₹ 329.00 BSC 6-in-1 Sensitive Trimmer for Women ₹ 1,099.00 Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation ₹ 508.00

Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men This product comes in the form of a spray. Refreshing and invigorating, this fragrance is a long lasting one and will last you for as many as 800 sprays. Especially designed for men, this spray should be a wardrobe staple as it helps prevent body odour and perspiration. It is skin friendly product. To use it, you should hold the spray four to six inches away from the body and spray it.

Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal Not fond of makeup? No worries. For those of us who love no makeup bare face, all we need is a kajal pencil to and a lipstick to round off our everyday minimal look. Even the most non-makeup friendly individuals will vouch for the fact that just one stroke of a kajal pencil can add sparkle to one's face. Hence, it is always wise to keep many shades of them at home. If you are a beginner, a classic black one is worth an investment. If you are a regular, nothing beats the purposefulness of a classic black shade. This product from Mamaearth comes enriched with Vitamin C and Chamomile and has been so made that it will stay smudge-free for a good 11 hours. Be it sweat or rain, this kajal won’t smudge. Ophthalmologically tested and ‘made safe’ certified, it will give your eyes both colour and care. It is suitable for all skin types.

WOW Skin Science Face Wash In a largely hot country, sweat and dirt are our constant companions. The one place where we see their combined damaging outcome on the skin is the face. The problem of acne resulting in pimples and excessive oil secretion can make life miserable. If you are on the wrong side of 40, then aging issues can get accelerated with exposure to sun and the elements. Hence, investing in a good face wash is always a good idea. Not only do face washes today cleanse the face, they also come with anti-ageing ingredients. This face wash from WOW not only cleanses the face it also comes with brightening elements. Enriched with vitamin C, it helps fight the signs of aging, and even out patchy skin tone. Its ‘built-in brush’ helps to clear away skin-dulling layer of dead skin cells, revealing bright and fresh skin.

BSC 6-in-1 Sensitive Trimmer for Women The one thing that the two years of pandemic has taught us is to take care of one's beauty regimen by oneself as salon visits saw a huge drop. While the situation has improved, what has stayed with many of us is the desire to spend less and indulge in DIY. In this context, self help kits like a trimmer set (with trimmers for eyebrows, upper lips, sideburns, underarms, bikini etc) are useful tools to keep at home. This is a 6-in-1 trimmer for women and comes with different accessories for face and sensitive areas. It comes with a waterproof head that can be used in the shower. It removes hair easily and leaves no nicks and cuts or cause any irritation. It comes with a protective cap, cleaning brush, and travel-friendly pouch.

Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation If you regularly apply makeup, then you would know well about the utility of a foundation. It is a base on which makeup is applied. A good foundation can also add to the overall beauty of the face. This product from Mamaearth comes enriched with vitamin C and Turmeric, both of which help in giving a rich glow to the face. This product has a 12-hour long stay. It doesn't cake or crease and feels like second skin. It is so designed to give you perfect coverage - sheer, medium and high.