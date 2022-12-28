Amazon end of season sale: Skincare and haircare sets available at up to 45% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Skincare and haircare needs are not something that need to be viewed as a burden. Rather they are pure acts of indulgence that can not only boost the health of your skin and hair, but also give you a therapeutic feeling. Having a bunch of right products is super important. They should be formulated with natural ingredients and be devoid of toxins and nasties. We have curated some options from Amazon and they are valuable at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon end of season sale. You can avail as much as 45% off. Sounds to good to be true?
Most of the listed products come in combos and sets. They are from the likes of The Mom Co., Mamaearth, Forest Essentials and so on. They come in nice packaging as well. They can be perfect as a gifting option as well. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.
The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit
Give your facial skin the love it deserves and get home this kit from The Mom Co. it has four products- a face serum, a face cream, a face wash and an under eye cream. All the formulations are made from all skin types and free from nasties. From hydrating the skin, moisturising it to fading away the appearance of age signs like pigmentation, dark spots and fine lines - these products will give you supple and enviable skin. Get this set at 45% off.
Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box (Pack of 6)
This set from Forest Essentials has a mix of both skincare and haircare products. All the formulations are made from the goodness of natural ingredients. They are super effective and will improve the health of your skin and hair over a short period of time. The products come in nice packaging as well. You can get this kut at 10% off.
Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash
This skincare set has three products - a skin healing gel, a facewash and a moisturiser. The formulations are unscented and free from nasties. Formulated with quality Ayurvedic ingredients, this one decreases the pore size and fades away all the blemishes and age spots on the skin. Safe and effective to use, you can get this at a discount of 17% off.
Minimalist Skin Brightening Kit
This skincare set includes a face cream, a cleanser and a face serum. All the products are suitable for all skin types. They are made with good quality ingredients that will help in boosting the overall health of skin; the cleanser is formulated to exfoliate your skin, the serum will do away with dark spots and the face cream will make skin look supple and smooth. Grab it at 5% off.
Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit
This skincare kit from Mamaearth has all the products you will need to get a radiant skin. From promoting clean skin, improving skin texture, boosting glow to rejuvenating the skin from within, the products will give you the skin of your dreams in no time. There's 10% off on this one. Besides, all the products are suitable for all skin types.
|Skincare products
|Price in Rs
|The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit
|2,395
|Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box (Pack of 6)
|2,350
|Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash
|2,400
|Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit
|399
|Minimalist Skin Brightening Kit
|1,449
