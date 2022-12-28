Amazon end of season sale: Fossil analog watches up for grabs, get up to 40% off

Analog watches have a charm of their own. Yes, smartwatches are trending too, but analog watches continue to be in vogue and will forever be. They make for perfect heirloom pieces as well. One can literally make a fashion statement with these watches. One of the brands that is known to offer quality and excellence in terms of design, material used and overall appearance is Fossil. It is indeed a name that we all reckon with.

We have shortlisted some of the Fossil analog watches in our list below. They are available on Aamazon and available at slashed down prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon end of season sale. You can get as much as 40% off on them. Excited and can't wait t explore the options? Well, then, scroll on right away to take a look at our selections that have a mix of both for men and women.



Fossil Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch-ES4274

This analog watch for women has a round dial in blue colour. The band of the watch is made from leather material and is available in brown colour. The movement type of the watch is quartz and the case is made of stainless steel. A chic and stylish watch, this one has 20% off available on it. It is a must buy.