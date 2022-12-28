Amazon end of season sale: Upgrade wardrobe with chic kurtas, get up to 81% off

Kurta sets are beautiful and easy breezy attires, meant for all seasons and occasions.

There's something about Indian wear that explains why one almost feels instantly confident and pretty in one's skin. There are so many attire options that can be introduced in one’s wardrobe to elevate one’s style quotient. From kurta skirt set, kurta trouser set to Anarkali kurta - there are options galore. One can find kurta sets featuring intricate embroidery work or dainty print work. They add to the appeal of the attire, and how! Women from varying age groups must have a good collection of Indian wear. One can wear them in daily wear, when fetching with family for a reunion or simply to indulge oneself. Given that Amazon end of season sale is live, we suggest you add some kurta sets to your cart right away. For you can get them at discounted prices. To help you with options, we have curated a list of our favorites below. Take a look.



Khushal K Women's Rayon Printed Kurta With Skirt Set (Purple)

If you're looking for something simple, elegant, super lightweight and easy breezy, then this attire is just the right fit for you. This set of kurta with skirt is a must have in your wardrobe. It is available in an attractive purple colour. Both the kurta and the skirt are made from rayon fabric that is super breathable. You will look stunning in this one and that's a given. Grab this attire at 78% off.

Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Ikat Print Anarkali Kurta

This pretty white Anarkali kurta is made from rayon fabric and looks super chic. The fit of the garment is flattering. It is an easy breezy and comfortable apparel that at the same time elevates one’s style quotient in a jiffy. The print work on the kurta is pretty and attractive. You can get it at a whopping 72% off.

VredeVogel Women's Embroidered Silk Blend Kurta Pant and Dupatta Set

This kurta and trouser set is a good find. It will make for a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. One can see some stunning embroidery work on the kurta. A smart attire, you can wear it to parties and family gatherings to look like a diva. There are two colour options available in this one - pink and dark pink. Grab 65% off on it.

INDO ERA Women's Cotton Straight Embroidered Kurta with Trouser Set

This kurta pant and dupatta set is something that you can wear to your dear pal’s haldi ceremony. It is made from silk blend fabric and the embroidery work on the kurta simply stands out. On the dupatta features a dainty floral print that catches the eye almost instantly. You can get this set at 78% off.

INDO ERA Women's Cotton Blend; Organza & Rayon Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set

This kurta, palazzo and dupatta set is an attire in which women from varying age groups will look striking. The fabric it is made from is viscose. One can see stunning embroidery work on the kurta. It is a simple and attractive attire. Super comfortable to wear, one can wear this when meeting with family and relatives. There are many colour options available in this one. Grab 81% off on it.

Price of kurtas for women at a glance:

Product Price INDO ERA Women's Cotton Blend; Organza & Rayon Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set ₹ 1,351 Khushal K Women's Rayon Printed Kurta With Skirt Set (Purple) ₹ 694 VredeVogel Women's Embroidered Silk Blend Kurta Pant and Dupatta Set ₹ 809 Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Ikat Print Anarkali Kurta ₹ 669 - ₹ 709 INDO ERA Women's Cotton Straight Embroidered Kurta ₹ 1,413