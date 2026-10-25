French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu eyes maiden crown against nemesis An Se Young
French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: Catch all the latest live action as PV Sindhu takes on World No.1 An Se Young in the quest for her first-ever French Open title.
French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu faces her toughest test yet as she takes on World No. 1 An Se Young in the French Open 2026 women's singles final. Sindhu has shown incredible resilience throughout the tournament, especially in her hard-fought semifinal victory over Japan's Hina Akechi. A win would give Sindhu her 7th BWF World Tour title and her second Super 750 tournament win this season after the Japan Open triumph in July. Sindhu has never won the French Open in her career, and thus a win would add another feather in her illustrious cap....Read More
However, standing in her way is the unstoppable An Se Young. She boasts a staggering 65-1 record in 2026, and is coming into the final riding on a 49-match winning streak. She has not dropped a single game in this tournament. Historically, An Se Young completely dominates PV Sindhu, as the star Indian shuttler has lost all 10 encounters she has had with the South Korean in her career.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 02:50:25 PM IST
When and where to watch French Open final
The French Open 2026 women's single final between PV Sindhu and An Se Young begins at 3.30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the high-stakes match on the FanCode app and website.
- 25 Oct 2026, 02:40:43 PM IST
Sindhu eyes first-ever title
PV Sindhu has never won the French Open in her storied career. In fact, this is the first time that the star Indian shuttler is playing the final of the BWF Super 750 tournament. Sindhu's best show at the French Open has been reaching the semi-finals, in 2017 and 2021.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 02:24:13 PM IST
Massive test for PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu has a tough test in the final as she eyes to win her first-ever French Open title. Her opponent is World No.1 An Se Young. Sindhu has never defeated the South Korean in her career, losing all the 10 contests between the two. In fact, An Se Young comes into the final riding on a 49-match unbeaten streak.
- 25 Oct 2026, 02:08:12 PM IST
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the Arena Grand Paris in France, as we bring you all the live updates from the French Open 2026 final, as our very own badminton superstar PV Sindhu takes on World No.1 An Se Young. Check here for all the latest live coverage.
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