LIVE

French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu eyes maiden crown against nemesis An Se Young

By Shaunak Ghosh
Oct 25, 2026, 14:50:25 IST

French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: Catch all the latest live action as PV Sindhu takes on World No.1 An Se Young in the quest for her first-ever French Open title.

PV Sindhu takes on An Se Young in the French Open 2026 final (PTI)
PV Sindhu takes on An Se Young in the French Open 2026 final (PTI)

French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu faces her toughest test yet as she takes on World No. 1 An Se Young in the French Open 2026 women's singles final. Sindhu has shown incredible resilience throughout the tournament, especially in her hard-fought semifinal victory over Japan's Hina Akechi. A win would give Sindhu her 7th BWF World Tour title and her second Super 750 tournament win this season after the Japan Open triumph in July. Sindhu has never won the French Open in her career, and thus a win would add another feather in her illustrious cap....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Oct 2026, 02:50:25 PM IST

    When and where to watch French Open final

    The French Open 2026 women's single final between PV Sindhu and An Se Young begins at 3.30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the high-stakes match on the FanCode app and website.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 02:40:43 PM IST

    Sindhu eyes first-ever title

    PV Sindhu has never won the French Open in her storied career. In fact, this is the first time that the star Indian shuttler is playing the final of the BWF Super 750 tournament. Sindhu's best show at the French Open has been reaching the semi-finals, in 2017 and 2021.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 02:24:13 PM IST

    Massive test for PV Sindhu

    PV Sindhu has a tough test in the final as she eyes to win her first-ever French Open title. Her opponent is World No.1 An Se Young. Sindhu has never defeated the South Korean in her career, losing all the 10 contests between the two. In fact, An Se Young comes into the final riding on a 49-match unbeaten streak.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 02:08:12 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the Arena Grand Paris in France, as we bring you all the live updates from the French Open 2026 final, as our very own badminton superstar PV Sindhu takes on World No.1 An Se Young. Check here for all the latest live coverage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/Sports/Badminton/French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu eyes maiden crown against nemesis An Se Young
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks