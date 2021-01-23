Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open
Tokyo Olympics medal contender Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 ended with a close semifinal defeat here on Saturday.
The world number 10 Indian pair, which won its maiden super 500 title in Thailand and entered the finals of French open super 750 event in 2019, lost 18-21 18-21 to world number nine Malayasian combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a 35-minute match.
The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.
Satwik and Chirag couldn't bring their best to the fore as the Malaysian were more alert on court and also managed to diffuse any attack from the Indian pair to emerge victories.
The Indian pair had a 4-2 lead early on but the Malaysians managed to claw back and eke out a slender 11-10 lead at the break. Satwik and Chirag stayed close till 15-16 when their rivals reeled off four points on the trot to eventually close out the opening game.
In the second game, the Indian duo was up 3-1 but again the Malaysians produced four straight points to move to 7-3. A precise serve and then their rivals finding the net helped Satwik and Chirag to narrow the gap before drawing parity at 8-8.
However, two smashes at the backcourt gave Aaron and Soh a three-point advantage at the interval.
India couldn't breach the gap and with Chirag hitting long, the Malaysian grabbed six match points.
The Indian pair managed to save four match points before Chirag once again found the net as the Malaysians began celebrating.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Satwik-Ashwini in mixed doubles semis, Sameer loses tough fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL 7: Poor referring has been a problem for all teams, says Renedy Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals after beating Kisona
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Sameer, Satwik-Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals; Prannoy loses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year
- Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prannoy upsets Christie in Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer Verma stages incredible comeback at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu and other Indian shuttlers look for better show at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campaign ends early for Indians in Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Saina crashes out after losing to Thailand's Busanan in 2nd round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox