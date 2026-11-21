The impressive run of Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 ended with a straight-games defeat to Malaysia's eighth-seeded pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the men's doubles semifinals on Saturday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (file image) (REUTERS) more less

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The world No. 6 Indian pair, which won two titles in Singapore and China this year, suffered an 18-21, 19-21 loss in a fast-paced semifinal that lasted just 41 minutes.

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Satwik and Chirag came into the match with a 4-1 head-to-head record against the world No. 9 Malaysians, who had won their last meeting at the 2025 Indonesia Open.

As expected, it was a fast and furious contest, with both pairs looking to attack. The Indians raced to a 3-0 lead, but it quickly evaporated as the two sides traded short, snappy rallies marked by angled returns and clever placement.

The scores moved from 4-4 to 7-7, with Chirag levelling the scores with a brutal smash winner.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indians' defence at the net was spot on as they absorbed the Malaysian attack, and shot selection was of the highest order on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indians' defence at the net was spot on as they absorbed the Malaysian attack, and shot selection was of the highest order on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

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Satwik and Chirag tried to keep the shuttle flat, but errors largely determined the course of the match. At 10-10, Man and Tee sent a precise return into the corner to take a one-point lead into the interval.

Tee was in electric form as the Malaysians pulled ahead 16-12, and Man's smash stretched the gap further before a tap from Satwik at the net stopped the run.

A cross-court net shot from Chirag, a lucky net cord and a wide return from the Malaysians brought the Indians back to 16-17, and Satwik drew them level with a shot to the back of the court.

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Chirag then smashed into the net, but Satwik's 428-kmph winner made it 18-19. The Malaysians, however, earned two game points and converted the first, with Man producing a body shot on Satwik.

The intensity remained unchanged after the change of ends. The Indians opened up a 7-3 lead in the second game, but Man and Tee turned the tables with a six-point burst to go 9-7 up, and held a two-point advantage at the break.

The Malaysians extended the lead to 14-9.

Satwik and Chirag fought their way back gradually, but trailed 15-18 when Chirag was faulted for a short serve. Two net errors from the Malaysians and another brutal smash from Chirag brought the Indians within a point at 18-19, and they won a good rally to level at 19-19.

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The Malaysians then targeted Chirag to earn match point and sealed the contest with a precise push into a corner.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will take on third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinals.