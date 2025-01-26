Menu Explore
Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half

AP |
Jan 26, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points. The Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in the second half as he went 0 for 8 from the field after halftime. Curry finished with 13 points and nine assists.

The game marked the 25th regular-season meeting between James and Curry. James’ team has won 13 of the 25. Takeaways

Lakers: Los Angeles improved to a season-best seven games over .500 at 25-18. The Lakers have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Warriors: Golden State fell a game under .500 at 22-23. With forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga still sidelined, Golden State is in a rough stretch. Key moment

Neither team had led by more than six points before the Lakers’ Max Christie hit a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 74-65 edge midway through the third period. Christie connected on another 3 on the Lakers’ next possession and the Warriors got no closer than six points the rest of the way. Key stat

Curry missed a free throw with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. That ended his streak of 37 consecutive makes. He entered Saturday leading the NBA in free-throw percentage at 94. Up next

The Lakers begin a four-game East Coast swing when they play at Charlotte on Monday. The Warriors host Utah on Tuesday in the third game of a six-game homestand.

NBA: /hub/nba

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Follow Us On