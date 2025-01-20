Menu Explore
Domantas Sabonis has 29 points, 18 rebounds as Kings beat Wizards 123-100

AP |
Jan 20, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Domantas Sabonis has 29 points, 18 rebounds as Kings beat Wizards 123-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-100 on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, Malik Monk had 23 and Keon Ellis scored 18 on 6-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers. De'Aaron Fox had 12 points and a season-high 13 assists to help Sacramento win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wizards, who have lost 10 straight.

After allowing Washington to score the first six points, Sacramento never trailed again and built a double-digit lead in the second quarter. The Kings were up by 24 points in the second half.

Sacramento went up by 14 at halftime. Sabonis had 18 points and 11 rebounds at the break, including a stretch of eight straight points on back-to-back 3s and a steal that led to a dunk, helping the Kings take a lead after the game was tied 15-15 in the first quarter. Takeaways

Wizards: Washington is on its second double-digit losing streak this season after tying a franchise record with 16 straight losses in November and December.

Kings: Sacramento is two games over .500 for the first time since November. Sabonis was a force throughout the game, throwing down several thunderous dunks to punctuate an efficient 12-for-16 shooting performance. Key moment

Ellis made three 3-pointers late in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater to put the Kings ahead 90-77 heading in the fourth. The shot over 6-foot-8 Kyshawn George came after De’Aaron Fox won a jump ball against Valanciunas. Key stat

The Kings held the Wizards to 36% shooting from the field and 24% from 3-point range. Up Next

Wizards visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, while the Kings host Golden State on Wednesday.

NBA: /hub/NBA

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
