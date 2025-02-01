Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Either Dube has become fast or Rana a batter: Sarcastic Buttler on concussion sub

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 12:32 AM IST

Either Dube has become fast or Rana a batter: Sarcastic Buttler on concussion sub

Pune, England skipper Jos Buttler didn't agree with India's ploy to use Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for half centurion Shivam Dube, a master stroke that saw the hosts seal the five-match T20I series with 15-run win in the fourth game here on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Dube who scored 53 off 34 balls was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton delivery in the 19.5th over leading to the concussion protocol being followed.

Although he faced the last ball, but when India came out in defence of 182, Rana walked out to field instead of him.

"We don't agree with concussion substitute. It's not a like for like replacement," Jos Buttler said at the post match media conference.

Rana eventually played pivotal role taking 3 wickets including that of Liam Livingstone and Buttler raised the question if the concussion rule was followed in letter and spirit.

Buttler was sarcastic in calling out the dummy sold by India.

"I think either Shivam Dube put on 25 mph with the ball or Harshit Rana has improved a lot with his batting," the skipper said.

The concussion protocol allows a like-for-like replacement and Rana was a tearaway quick replacing medium pacer Dube, who CSK use as an Impact Player in the IPL.

For the record, Rana does have a Ranji Trophy hundred.

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel said that all they did was place a name to match referee Javagal Srinath.

"We only gave a name to match referee. After that it's out of our hands. Harshit was having dinner. He had to quickly get up and go out. I thought he did an excellent job," Morkel said.

The like-for-like replacement in case of concussion substitute is a grey area that India have always used well.

Last time India used the ploy was against Australia in a T20I game during the 2020-21 series.

Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute when the former was merely hit on head and issue was more to do with his hamstring.

Friday's move was getting best of both worlds Dube's batting and Rana's extreme pace.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On