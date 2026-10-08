‘A story that will last forever’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s touching message to Lionel Messi after Argentina farewell

While Lionel Messi had the perfect farewell to his international football career — goals, assists, happy tears, hugs and a ceremony in front of his home crowd — Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the middle of turmoil at the Portugal camp. But putting their rivalry aside, the Portuguese superstar paid a touching tribute to Messi after the Argentine played his final match for his country at the Monumental against Benin.

Lionel Messi has retired from international football

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Weeks after the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, Messi announced his retirement from international football with Argentina. The country's federation, however, arranged a farewell game for him at the Monumental on October 6. Messi scored a goal and provided two assists in Argentina's win over Benin before bringing the curtain down on his extraordinary international career.

The footballing world was quick to pay tribute to Messi on social media, with the likes of Neymar and Ronaldinho among those leading the tributes. Ronaldo joined them on Wednesday, replying to a post in which Messi reflected on his journey with Argentina.

Deep Dive What were the key highlights of Lionel Messi's farewell match for Argentina? In his farewell match against Benin, Lionel Messi scored a goal and provided two assists, contributing to Argentina's 3-0 victory. The match was attended by 85,000 fans at the Monumental. Why did Lionel Messi decide to retire from international football? Lionel Messi announced his retirement after the 2026 World Cup, with the decision being influenced by the recent passing of his father, which solidified his choice to step away from international play. How did Cristiano Ronaldo pay tribute to Lionel Messi after his retirement? Cristiano Ronaldo shared a touching message on social media, expressing his respect for Messi's achievements with Argentina and acknowledging the lasting legacy of their rivalry.

The 41-year-old celebrated his long rivalry with the Argentine and the legacy he leaves behind. He wrote: “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

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Screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Lionel Messi

{{^usCountry}} Messi's appearance in front of 85,000 fans in Buenos Aires was his 208th for Argentina. He scored 136 goals for his country and reached the pinnacle of the sport four years ago in Qatar, when he led Argentina to the World Cup title. He also won two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 Finalissima. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi's appearance in front of 85,000 fans in Buenos Aires was his 208th for Argentina. He scored 136 goals for his country and reached the pinnacle of the sport four years ago in Qatar, when he led Argentina to the World Cup title. He also won two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 Finalissima. {{/usCountry}}

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"Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing the blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision," Messi said in a lengthy Instagram post. "It's been an incredible journey, full of joy and also some sadness, but I know for sure that every step I took was worth it…

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"I don't want to forget Diego (Maradona), who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know helped us both by being here with us and also from heaven, with every step we took.

"Thank you to the clubs where I played, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to dedicate myself to my country whenever it was time to put on the national team jersey..."

Messi will remain active in club football and will return to action for Inter Miami on Sunday in their match against DC United.