Real Madrid fell to a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Alaves in La Liga on Saturday with midfielder Jude Bellingham dismissed in the final stages after diving to win a penalty.

A penalty was initially awarded to Madrid but a VAR review showed Bellingham had not been fouled and the referee revoked the spot-kick and sent off the England international. (AFP) more less

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Jose Mourinho's side had won their last 10 matches across all competitions but fell two goals behind at home against Quique Sanchez Flores's visitors.

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Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Madrid but they could not claw their way level and Bellingham was shown a second yellow card late on after tumbling in the area.

A penalty was initially awarded to Madrid but a VAR review showed Bellingham had not been fouled and the referee revoked the spot-kick and sent off the England international.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid third, a point behind Atletico Madrid after they beat Elche 3-2 earlier on. Leaders Barcelona, three points ahead of Real Madrid, visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

"The responsibility is mine, the decisions are mine," said Mourinho, admitting culpability for the defeat.

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{{^usCountry}} "We lost points we couldn't lose, but life continues and we go back to work tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We lost points we couldn't lose, but life continues and we go back to work tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

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Mourinho started with Vinicius Junior on the left wing and rested record signing Yan Diomande at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid started well, probing in attack and coming close through Vinicius, but fell behind to Toni Martinez's opener after 22 minutes.

The Alaves striker capitalised on a slip-up by Dean Huijsen which exposed Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Martinez squeezed a shot past the Belgian and Ibrahima Konate, who tried to stop it, but the ball crossed the line before he could hack it clear.

Former Madrid striker Mariano Diaz thumped home the rebound in any case, but it was Martinez's goal.

Frustration

Bellingham, who has been in sparkling form for Los Blancos in recent weeks, might have levelled but his effort at full stretch from Arda Guler's cross bounced narrowly over the crossbar.

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On the hour mark Alaves doubled their lead with Angel Perez reaching Diaz's dinked pass, rounding Courtois and finding the net.

Madrid's top goalscorer Mbappe cut his way past one defender before finishing with the aid of a deflection to drag his team back into the game.

Striker Carlos Espi, who has saved Madrid with late goals on multiple occasions this season, nodded against the post as the clock ticked down.

Madrid thought they had won a penalty when Bellingham flung himself to the floor in the area but after a VAR review the referee changed his mind and showed the midfielder a second yellow card.

Espi's flicked effort fell wide of the far post as Madrid could not break down Alaves's defence and suffered their first loss since September 20, when they lost a derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

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"We've made history for the club," said Alaves's winger Perez.

“We were sure it wasn't (a penalty), on the screen we quickly saw that it wasn't.”