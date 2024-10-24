Barcelona’s Raphinha dismantles Bayern Munich, sets up Clasico

Kolkata: The last time this happened, Andres Iniesta started for Barcelona and Xavi was a substitute. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City had not linked arms, Kobe Bryant was in NBA, Roger Federer was three Grand Slam titles short of the 20 he finished with and Neeraj Chopra wasn’t even a world under-20 medallist. Remember where you were on May 6, 2015? All those for whom blue and garnet are more than just colours are likely to. Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich in Barcelona on Wednesday. (AP)

When Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 3-0 that night in a Champions League semi-final through goals from Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, the dark age, the fiscal problems, Messi leaving in tears seemed as feasible as Covid-19. No wonder, Montjuïc, Barcelona’s temporary home that looks like a sawn-off version of Camp Nou, shook after Bayern were clinically dismantled 4-1; Raphinha getting a hattrick.

Bayern had not lost to Barcelona in six matches since. Forget losing, Barcelona hadn’t even scored against them since the 2-8 demolition in Lisbon. To Bayern’s six European titles, Barcelona boasted five but this was no longer a clash among equals.

Which is what made Wednesday special. Raphinha breezing past Joshua Kimmich and rounding off Manuel Neuer may have stunned Bayern but not shocked them. They regrouped, Harry Kane scored twice but because the other was marginally off-side, only one counted. It was 1-1 after 18 minutes. Who would have thought Bayern would be picked apart with surgeon’s precision before the half was done?

This being a contest between apostles of the high line meant teams staying with 20m of each other. A ledge of frenetic activity with inviting acreage on either side. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona are prepared to do, well, un-Barcelona things. Such as go direct at speed and sacrifice possession; by the 73rd minute they had played nearly 200 passes less than Bayern. But they were also 4-1 ahead.

Involved in the first two goals were the Fermin Lopez-Robert Lewandowski firm. Lewandoski’s hold-up play was carried forward by Lopez finding Raphinha. And it was Lopez’s chip, after an arm on Kim Min-jae’s back had helped him latch on to Lamine Yamal’s lob, from which Lewandowski scored the second. In the defeat against Aston Villa, Bayern had paid for leaving centre-backs isolated. They were guilty of that again.

Raphinha took the game away just before half-time. Marc Casado’s pass that found him would have done Xavi and Iniesta proud but Raphinha showed the form he is in by forcing Raphaël Guerreiro to backtrack and fire the shot even as Dayot Upamecano arrived a micro-second late. Like his Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr, Raphinha completed a hattrick but he didn’t need till second-half stoppage time. He wasn’t even on the pitch then possibly with an eye on Saturday’s Clasico at Real Madrid.

Raphinha showed composure, class and confidence to defy Bayern’s centre-backs Kim and Upamecano and place the ball well past Neuer for his third goal. The finishing was worthy of a player with four goals and one assist in three Champions League games and five goals and seven assists in 10 La Liga rounds. Equally important was Raphinha winning the ball deep in his half to start the move.

“I’ve never had a player like Raphinha, because he’s incredibly dynamic both with and without the ball,” said Flick. “Every single team needs him, but we have him.”

“He always gives 100% in good and bad times. He’s working just as hard and giving everything for all his teammates. I’m so happy for him tonight,” said defender Jules Koundé of Raphinha.

This was billed as a contest between Kane and Lewandowski who between them have 29 goals in 24 matches. Both scored and Kane showed glimpses of his passing range. There was Yamal, trickery and technique in a blend so fine for someone so young, a reverse pass from Thomas Mueller, a back-heel from Kim and Pedri doing Pedri things, all of them beautiful. But this was Raphinha’s night.

One which sets up the season’s first Clasico with Barcelona leading the standings on 27 points and Real second on 24. Flick is right in saying it is too early to say whether they are contenders but the last time they beat Bayern, Barcelona did win the Champions League. Yes, the off-side trap, so integral to their defensive work, may not always work but Barcelona look ready for Real and more.