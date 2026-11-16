Belgium great Romelu Lukaku announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday, with the striker finishing with a record 94 goals for his country — putting him fifth on the men's all-time list.

Romelu Lukaku retired from international football (AFP)

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The 33-year-old Lukaku was the prolific and powerful scorer in Belgium's so-called “Golden Generation,” a No. 1-ranked team that also included Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Vincent Kompany and reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and quarterfinals in 2014.

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In a post on Instagram, Lukaku wrote he went through “every emotion possible” in his 16-year career with the national team in which he played 135 games and represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships.

“I’m at peace with my decision to stop here,” he wrote. “It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful.”

Lukaku will continue to play club soccer and is currently at Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he moved last summer from Napoli.

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{{^usCountry}} Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Argentina's Lionel Messi (126), Iran's Ali Daei (108) and India's Sunil Chhetri (95) have scored more goals in men's internationals than Lukaku. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Argentina's Lionel Messi (126), Iran's Ali Daei (108) and India's Sunil Chhetri (95) have scored more goals in men's internationals than Lukaku. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils,” Belgium's soccer federation said in a statement.

“His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves.”

Lukaku's last goal for Belgium was against Turkey in a Nations League match in October.

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He scored three goals at this year's World Cup held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including one in a win over the U.S. in the last 16, after which he cupped his ears in front of the home fans and performed a dance celebration that imitated Donald Trump — a nod to the U.S. president's involvement in Folarin Balogun's controversial disciplinary case.

Lukaku memorably didn't score at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, squandering several great chances in the 0-0 draw with Croatia in group play that eliminated the Belgians from the tournament.