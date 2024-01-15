Best FIFA football awards, live streaming in India: When and where to watch, who are the nominees?

Yes, it's that time of the year. The 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards edition will take place in London on Monday. The eighth edition of the celebrated awards ceremony will crown the best players and coaches. FIFA revealed the finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards earlier. FIFA has selected three finalists in seven categories for the Best FIFA Football Awards in London. Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's coach award Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's player award USA's Megan Rapinoe

The winners at FIFA awards are selected by an international jury featuring the coaches, captains, of all women’s and men’s national teams, one specialist journalist represented by a national team and fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com. The award period for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper was between 19 December 2022 and 20 August 2023.

Haaland vs Mbappe vs Messi: Who will win Men's Player Award?

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are the three finalists revealed for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award. Manchester City's Haaland won UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies with Pep Guardiola's men last season. Haaland also claimed the European Golden Shoe and the English Premier League Golden Boot. French forward Kylian Mbappe guided France to the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and the former Monaco star was also the top scorer in the French league. Mbappe's former PSG teammate Lionel Messi is the third finalist for the FIFA Best Player award. Messi propelled Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar. Messi was also named the Best Men's Player in 2022.

When is the Best FIFA football awards ceremony?

The Best FIFA football awards will start at 01:00 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where is the Best FIFA football awards happening?

The Best FIFA football awards awards event will take place in London.

Where to watch Best FIFA football awards live on TV in India?

The Best FIFA football awards live telecast will be available on the FIFA+ website.

Where to watch live streaming of Best FIFA football awards in India?

The live streaming of Best FIFA football awards will be available free on FIFA’s official YouTube channel in India.