Crislan da Silva's strike sends Gokulam Kerala on top with a hard-fought win over Rajasthan United

Crislan da Silva's second-half strike handed Gokulam Kerala FC a 1-0 win over 10-man Rajasthan United FC in their Indian Football League match here on Saturday.

Crislan's strike sends Gokulam Kerala on top (IFL - X)

The win took Gokulam to the top of the table with six points from two matches, while Rajasthan remained at the bottom.

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Gokulam will next face Nagaland United Sports Club in Dimapur on November 14, while Rajasthan play their next match away in Rourkela on November 15.

It was Da Silva's 68th-minute strike which settled the contest for the two-time champions and earned the Brazilian the Man of the Match award.

Victor da Silva created the first opening in the fifth minute when he glided past a couple of challenges near the Rajasthan penalty area and fired a low, hard shot that Amrit Gope gathered comfortably. Ricky Vanlalhriatsanga then cut in from the left of the Gokulam box and curled an effort off target.

As the half wore on, Gokulam grew more assured on the ball. Crislan tested Amrit from long range in the 13th minute, though his cleanly struck effort arrived at a comfortable height for the goalkeeper.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan's most dangerous spell followed, built around Diego Mauricio. In the 17th minute, the forward powered into the Gokulam box, but his shot was blocked behind for a corner. A minute later, Judah Garcia floated in an excellent cross that deflected off Crislan, and Shibin Raj claimed the loose ball on the goal line before Mauricio could make contact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan's most dangerous spell followed, built around Diego Mauricio. In the 17th minute, the forward powered into the Gokulam box, but his shot was blocked behind for a corner. A minute later, Judah Garcia floated in an excellent cross that deflected off Crislan, and Shibin Raj claimed the loose ball on the goal line before Mauricio could make contact. {{/usCountry}}

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The closing stages of the half belonged largely to Gokulam. In the 31st minute, Victor's lofted pass found Crislan's run into the box, and Amrit raced off his line to clear. The ball fell to Makan Chothe at the edge of the area, but his first-time shot towards the open goal went wide.

Seven minutes later, the Brazilian pair combined again. Victor swung in an outswinging corner, and Crislan rose highest to send a header inches past the post. In the 42nd minute, Lalramsanga sent Amrit diving full stretch with a long-range effort that flashed just wide.

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Rajasthan had the final opportunity of the half in added time. Brijesh drove into the box and tried to beat Shibin Raj at his near post with the outside of his boot, but the effort went off target, and the teams went in level at the break.

The second half began at a more measured tempo. Gokulam's best early opening came in the 58th minute, when defender Sarthak Golui went forward for a long throw and sent a header narrowly wide.

The deadlock was broken in the 68th minute. Golui launched a long ball into the final third, where Adrian Castellano's attempted headed clearance looped behind him. Crislan reacted quickest and kept his composure to lift the ball over the onrushing Amrit and into the net.

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Rajasthan looked for an immediate reply. In the 73rd minute, Christopher Kamei stood over a free-kick in a dangerous position, but his effort could not clear the Gokulam wall.

The hosts' task grew harder in the 78th minute. Victor threaded an excellent through ball for Crislan, who had a clear run at goal until Novin brought him down. As Novin was the last defender, the referee showed him a straight red card. The foul came just outside the box, and Gokulam were awarded a free-kick.

Down to 10 men, Rajasthan raised their intensity in search of an equaliser. In the 84th minute, Pranjal Bhumij cut in from the flank and drove a low shot towards the near post, forcing Shibin Raj to get down quickly to save.

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In the first minute of added time, Pranjal tried the same route, cutting inside and bending a well-struck effort towards goal. Shibin Raj watched it all the way and parried it to safety.

Rajasthan had the better of the closing minutes, but Gokulam held firm at the back to protect their slender lead and claim all three points.