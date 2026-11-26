The manner in which Cristiano Ronaldo brought his international career to an end has not gone down well with his fans and several former football greats. The Portuguese star called time on his career without a farewell match, following an ugly fallout with manager Jorge Jesus during the national team's camp. Pep Guardiola believes Ronaldo deserves a far more dignified end to his international career, insisting that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) must step in to ensure the legendary forward does not bow out in the manner he did.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football, earlier this month. (AP) more less

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Ronaldo's last appearance for Portugal came on September 24, when they registered a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.

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Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench for the following match and made it clear that he did not intend to start him in the next game either. Ronaldo responded by walking out of the team's training camp, triggering a controversy that soon spilt into the open. He later took aim at Jesus in a lengthy social media post, accusing the manager of making false promises.

Days later, after the FPF fined and handed him a 30-day suspension from the team, Ronaldo announced his international retirement, saying: “The day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team.”

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{{^usCountry}} Guardiola, a former Manchester City manager said Ronaldo's achievements in football warrant a proper farewell from the national team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guardiola, a former Manchester City manager said Ronaldo's achievements in football warrant a proper farewell from the national team. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career," Guardiola said in a conversation on Brazilian legend Romário's YouTube channel. "Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this," the coach said.

"There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified. Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must. That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending."

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“Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms”

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Guardiola stressed that arranging a fitting farewell for Ronaldo would require efforts from both the player and the FPF. While insisting that the forward deserves to bow out on his own terms, he also urged Ronaldo to put the differences behind him and take the first step towards reconciliation.

"Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms," Guardiola urged.

"There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: 'Let's turn the page on the past,'" Guardiola added.