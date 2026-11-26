The manner in which Cristiano Ronaldo brought his international career to an end has not gone down well with his fans and several former football greats. The Portuguese star called time on his career without a farewell match, following an ugly fallout with manager Jorge Jesus during the national team's camp. Pep Guardiola believes Ronaldo deserves a far more dignified end to his international career, insisting that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) must step in to ensure the legendary forward does not bow out in the manner he did.
Ronaldo's last appearance for Portugal came on September 24, when they registered a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.
Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench for the following match and made it clear that he did not intend to start him in the next game either. Ronaldo responded by walking out of the team's training camp, triggering a controversy that soon spilt into the open. He later took aim at Jesus in a lengthy social media post, accusing the manager of making false promises.
Days later, after the FPF fined and handed him a 30-day suspension from the team, Ronaldo announced his international retirement, saying: “The day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team.”
Guardiola, a former Manchester City manager said Ronaldo's achievements in football warrant a proper farewell from the national team.{{/usCountry}}
Guardiola, a former Manchester City manager said Ronaldo's achievements in football warrant a proper farewell from the national team.{{/usCountry}}
"The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career," Guardiola said in a conversation on Brazilian legend Romário's YouTube channel. "Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this," the coach said.
"There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified. Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must. That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending."
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“Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms”
Guardiola stressed that arranging a fitting farewell for Ronaldo would require efforts from both the player and the FPF. While insisting that the forward deserves to bow out on his own terms, he also urged Ronaldo to put the differences behind him and take the first step towards reconciliation.
"Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms," Guardiola urged.
"There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: 'Let's turn the page on the past,'" Guardiola added.
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Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.