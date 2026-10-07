Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Jorge Jesus’ promised 8-point confession: 'He's of Pele-Maradona stature' line that was never said

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday revealed a lengthy explanation of the fallout with Jorge Jesus and why he abruptly left the Portugal national camp late last month. In it, he mentioned an eight-point statement that he said the coach had agreed to make publicly, after Ronaldo personally validated it, to settle their dispute.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo gestures ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales (AFP)

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The statement included a stunning admission that Jesus had made a mistake by making a player “of the stature of Pelé or Maradona” warm up and then not putting him on. Jesus, however, never went on to say those words.

Ronaldo revealed that there was initially no plan for him to play against Norway or Denmark, an arrangement that had been agreed upon after a conversation with Jesus. But on the day of the Nations League Group D game in Oslo on September 28, Jesus asked Ronaldo if he would be okay playing for 30 minutes. Ronaldo agreed, warmed up, but was never brought on.

Deep Dive What was the eight-point statement that Jorge Jesus was supposed to address regarding Cristiano Ronaldo? The eight-point statement included admissions from Jesus about his management of Ronaldo, acknowledging his mistake in warming him up without playing him, expressing a desire for Ronaldo to remain in the national team, and clarifying misconceptions about Ronaldo's commitment. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Portugal national team camp during the Nations League? Ronaldo left the camp after feeling that Jorge Jesus broke his word regarding playing time and contradicted their prior agreement during a crucial match, leading him to protect his integrity. How has Jorge Jesus responded to the fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo and what does he want moving forward? Jesus has expressed a desire to keep Ronaldo in the national team and emphasized that the decision regarding Ronaldo's return rests with the player. He identified the situation as a misunderstanding that could be resolved.

That, Ronaldo said, was the first time Jesus broke his word.

Two days later, Ronaldo held a discussion with Jesus and Al Nassr sporting director Simão Coutinho. It was then agreed that Jesus would address the matter at his press conference before the Denmark game in Copenhagen, explain what had unfolded in Oslo and make it clear that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time.

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{{^usCountry}} A document containing eight points was subsequently prepared. Ronaldo said he personally validated it and that it was handed to Jesus ahead of his press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A document containing eight points was subsequently prepared. Ronaldo said he personally validated it and that it was handed to Jesus ahead of his press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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But according to Ronaldo, Jesus did not follow what had been agreed.

The most striking part of the document, which quickly went viral on social media, was the proposed Pelé-Maradona statement.

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“I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game,” the document read. “If it were today I would not do it.”

Jesus was also expected to make his stance on Ronaldo's future clear.

“To close the subject: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact I do not want him a little, I want him a lot,” the statement read.

The document also sought to endthe controversy over Ronaldo not greeting the fans after the Norway game. Jesus was supposed to say that Ronaldo did not need to be taught about his love for Portugal after more than 230 appearances for the national team.

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Ronaldo said in his statement, posted on Instagram, that Jesus' press conference was completely different from what they had discussed privately. And, according to Ronaldo, that amounted to the second time the coach had broken his word.

“The posture had nothing to do with our meeting,” Ronaldo said, adding that he heard “expressions and an aggressiveness” that he did not believe he deserved.

The Portuguese icon subsequently left the camp in Denmark, saying he did not want to wait for another breach of trust.

The eight points Jesus had agreed to make

1. I myself, and no one else, proposed to Cristiano a plan for him this sporting season with the National Team. It was a long and very good conversation.

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2. I know how much he lives and loves the national team and the weight he has in the world, and even more the weight and the positive influence he has had on the national team for 24 consecutive years.

3. The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted.

4. He never questioned my options. He was exemplary, loyal and professional.

5. The match in Norway was not part of the plan I drew up for him. However, I felt that he had managed to recover physically from the first match and I warned him that I might have to use him. Cristiano agreed.

6. I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today I would not do it.

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7. To close the subject: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact I do not want him a little, I want him a lot. Fortunately, he also believes in me. He believed at Al Nassr and he does here as well.

8. About not greeting the fans. We have already spoken about that. Someone who has played more than 230 matches for the national team does not receive lessons from me on love for Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that erases nothing. He is the player who gives the most autographs, takes the most selfies, and shows the most affection to the fans. Let us not invent problems where they do not exist. When we are not happy we react. That was all.

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The fallout, however, did not end Ronaldo's ambitions for Portugal.

Ronaldo apologised to the fans and his teammates for leaving the camp and accepted that the Portuguese Football Federation should punish him. He also made it clear that he remains available for Portugal after serving any suspension that may be imposed.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” Ronaldo said.