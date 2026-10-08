Cristiano Ronaldo suspension twist: He’s already out, but a loophole could cut his penalty to just 15 days

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to accept his the punishment of a suspension after walking away from the national camp abruptly on September 30, following disagreements with coach Jorge Jesus. But a recent report in the Portuguese press indicates a stunning twist: the penalty could be reduced to just 15 days, implying he might be available during the next international break.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring a goal which was then disallowed after a VAR check during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

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Ronaldo issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing the reasons behind his actions in Copenhagen. He apologised to the fans and to his teammates, and even called for sanctions to be imposed against him.

While the Portuguese Football Federation has yet to release an official statement on the matter, reports have confirmed that Ronaldo is facing not only a suspension but also a fine under the regulations. However, a legal expert, Gonçalo Almeida, speaking to Portuguese media outlet, 'A Bola' revealed that the suspension began right at the moment he left the national camp late last month.

Although he explained that the sanctions are inevitable, several factors were outlined which could favour the Portugal captain.

Almeida spoke in reference to Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary regulations. The rule states that a player who "is regularly called up, is absent, or fails to attend without justification a training session, a match, or an activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the Portuguese Football Federation or Portugal, shall be punished with a suspension of between one month and six months, in addition to a fine".

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that while the first portion of the rule is categorical in applying the sanctions, the second states that "absence or abandonment of play leads to the automatic precautionary suspension of the player". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that while the first portion of the rule is categorical in applying the sanctions, the second states that "absence or abandonment of play leads to the automatic precautionary suspension of the player". {{/usCountry}}

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Almeida, who is also a FIFA judge, thus explained that Ronaldo is therefore "already suspended from participating in or representing the national team".

He added: "Then there are proceedings that the Federation's Disciplinary Council will begin, and Cristiano will be notified, in respect of the principle of due legal process, to give his opinion, and after that we will take a decision which I believe will be very swift".

Ronaldo has the option to call on a witness and the disciplinary board "can take action without the need for a formal complaint because the facts are available to everyone".

Sanction down to 15 days?

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According to the legal expert, Ronaldo's explanation on social media on leaving the camp before the match against Denmark will work in his favour. This hinges on Article 244 of the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary regulations, which states that "the accused may, at any time, admit the facts subject to the proceedings", and "if the admission is complete and without reservations, and does not raise doubts about its credibility, no further evidentiary measures are carried out, and the minimum and maximum of the applicable sanctions are reduced by half".

Almeida further explained that with Ronaldo having clarified his stance on the entire decision, "without any reservations," the disciplinary board could reduce his penalty to half. "In the best-case scenario for the national team captain, the minimum sanction of one month and 510 euros would become a suspension of 15 days and a fine of 255 euros," he added.

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Should that be the case, Ronaldo could be back in action for Portugal during the next international break -- when they take on Denmark at home on November 14, before travelling to Wales three days later. It, however, depends on whether the matter between him and Jesus is settled by then.