Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup hopes live on, but Spain demand more than a penalty after Portugal survive Croatia scare

Portugal escaped with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in a thrilling Round of 32 clash, keeping their World Cup hopes alive after a night filled with tension until the final whistle. Goncalo Ramos was the match-winner, rising to head home in stoppage time just when extra time looked inevitable. Croatia thought they had snatched a late equaliser through Josko Gvardiol, but their celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32 clash. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo also got on the scoresheet, converting from the penalty spot to cancel out Ivan Perisic's second-half opener for Croatia. The match swung from one end to the other after the break, with both teams creating chances and the goalkeepers producing crucial saves. Croatia pushed Portugal all the way and were only a few inches away from taking the tie beyond 90 minutes. Portugal were far from convincing for long spells, but they did enough when it mattered. With the win, Roberto Martinez's side move into the Round of 16, while Ronaldo's quest for World Cup glory continues.

Looking back at the match, there was no single player who completely dictated proceedings or carried Portugal on his own. It was a collective effort, with different players stepping up at different moments. If anyone deserves that tag, it is probably Goncalo Ramos, whose stoppage-time header arrived just as Portugal looked to be losing control of the contest and staring at extra time.

Ronaldo was named Player of the Match after scoring from the penalty spot, a strike that also marked his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. However, his overall display was far from his best. The Portugal captain found it difficult to influence the game for long spells. Early on, he missed a golden opportunity when he failed to connect with a superb cross from Pedro Neto that should have produced the opening goal. Later, he stepped up for a free-kick from a promising position, but his powerful effort crashed straight into the Croatian wall.

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Ronaldo's first-half numbers reflected his limited involvement, with no touches inside the opposition penalty area. His tendency to stay central and wait for service also encouraged Portugal to rely heavily on crosses, even when there were opportunities to progress through the middle. Much of Portugal's attacking threat instead came from Rafael Leao, who repeatedly drove at the Croatian defence with his pace and direct running. Time and again, Leao looked to create openings for Ronaldo, but Croatia's disciplined backline did enough to keep the veteran striker quiet for most of the evening.

The second half followed a similar pattern for Ronaldo, who struggled to make a meaningful impact in open play. Croatia continued to keep him under control, limiting his involvement around the penalty area and forcing Portugal to look elsewhere for attacking inspiration. His big opportunity finally arrived when Renato Veiga was brought down in the box by Nikola Vlasic, giving Portugal a chance to draw level from the penalty spot.