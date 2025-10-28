Search
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dani Carvajal ruled out of UCL clash vs Liverpool, set to miss two months due to knee injury after El Clasico win

Reuters |
Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 07:54 am IST

According to club sources, the veteran defender could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks as he recovers from yet another operation on his troublesome right knee.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will undergo surgery on his right knee, dealing another blow to the defender who has battled persistent injury problems over the past year.

Real Madrid's right back Dani Carvajal sustains a knee injury.(AFP)
Real Madrid's right back Dani Carvajal sustains a knee injury.(AFP)

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopic surgery," the LaLiga leaders said in a short statement on Monday.

According to club sources, the veteran defender could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks as he recovers from yet another operation on his troublesome right knee. The latest setback means Carvajal is likely to miss the remainder of 2025.

The news came a day after Carvajal played 19 minutes as a substitute in Real's dramatic 2-1 El Clasico victory over bitter rivals Barcelona.

That fiery encounter extended Real's lead atop the LaLiga standings to five points, with the club sitting on 27 points to Barcelona's 22.

Carvajal's injury woes stretch back over a year, when he ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in a LaLiga match against Villarreal in early October 2024, forcing the 33-year-old defender to miss a large part of the previous season.

While he returned to action during July's Club World Cup semi-finals, he has since struggled to string together consistent appearances due to minor muscle problems.

The latest surgery represents another frustrating set-back for a player whose experience and leadership have been crucial to Real Madrid's success.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Dani Carvajal ruled out of UCL clash vs Liverpool, set to miss two months due to knee injury after El Clasico win
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On