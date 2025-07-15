Donald Trump gifted ‘real Club World Cup trophy’ as FIFA decide to award replica to Chelsea: ‘Forever in Oval Office’

In a surprising twist following the global football showdown, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he is in possession of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy—apparently gifted to him during FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s visit to the White House in March. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA and U.S. President Donald Trump present the FIFA Club World Cup trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to DAZN, which now owns rights to the AFL and NRL, Trump said the trophy was handed to him during the visit and never retrieved.

"They said, 'Could you hold this trophy for a little while?' We put it in the Oval Office," Trump recalled.

"And then I said, 'When are you going to pick up the trophy?' He says, 'We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.' "And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting … it's in the Oval right now."

During the same March press conference, Infantino had jokingly told Trump that if he liked it, the trophy could stay—at least until July 13, when it would need to be taken to the stadium for the final. Trump, with a grin, replied, “Let’s leave it here.”

Trump’s presence wasn’t limited to political theatrics. During the trophy presentation, he appeared on the winners’ podium, even receiving a winner’s medal—which he was seen slipping into his pocket.

The moment left many players puzzled. Cole Palmer, the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, was visibly confused, sharing a glance with captain Reece James and reportedly asking, “Why is Trump here?”

“I knew he was going to be here,” Palmer later clarified, “but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused.”

Despite the off-field distractions, Palmer led Chelsea to a thrilling final victory, silencing critics and lifting the trophy after a stellar tournament. His counter-pressing and attacking fluidity under new head coach Enzo Maresca proved decisive.

“It’s a great feeling. Even better because obviously everyone doubted us before the game,” Palmer said.

“The gaffer put a great game plan out and obviously he knew where the space was going to be.”

Chelsea’s triumph not only brought silverware to Stamford Bridge but also highlighted Palmer's rise as a key player under Maresca’s new system.