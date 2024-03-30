Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Luton Town 1 Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(3'),
11' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
8' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
7' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town).
7' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
6' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box.
3' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box.Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley. Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
2' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 64 points
2. Liverpool - 64 points
3. Manchester City - 63 points
4. Aston Villa - 56 points
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:
As of now, Tottenham Hotspur are placed at 5 in the league table, while Luton Town are at 17.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:
Tottenham Hotspur played Fulham in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-0 whereas Luton Town faced Nottingham Forest in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Heung-Min Son, James Maddison.
Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.