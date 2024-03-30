Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 8:41 PM IST
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Tottenham Hotspur v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Luton Town 1
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Luton Town 1 Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(3'),

    Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
    30 Mar, 20240-1First half
    Luton TownLuton Town
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    11' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andros Townsend.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    8' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    7' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    7' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    6' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    3' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Tahith Chong
    Luton Town

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Luton Town 1. Tahith Chong (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    2' Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 64 points

    2. Liverpool - 64 points

    3. Manchester City - 63 points

    4. Aston Villa - 56 points

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    As of now, Tottenham Hotspur are placed at 5 in the league table, while Luton Town are at 17.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    Tottenham Hotspur played Fulham in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-0 whereas Luton Town faced Nottingham Forest in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Heung-Min Son, James Maddison.

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Heung-Min Son, James Maddison.

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Live Score, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Luton Town EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes