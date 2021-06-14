Euro 2020: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line, leaves Twitter amazed- WATCH
- After receiving a rebound in the midfield, Patrik Schick noticed that the Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored an absolute world-class goal from the halfway line during their Euro 2020 league game against Scotland.
The goal arrived in the 52nd minute when Scotland defender Jack Hendry's shot was blocked by a Czech player and the rebound rolled to Schick at the centre line. While he only had one defender to beat with a teammate arriving for support, the 25-year-old noticed that Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.
WATCH| Patrik Schick scores a world-class goal
To everyone's disbelief, the ball found the back of the net and the goal. With this goal, the Czechs took a two-goal lead against Scotland at the time.
As per OptaJoe, Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980).
This goal was bound to set Twitter on fire. Here are some of the best reactions:
