UEFA Euro 2020 Football Live Score, Italy vs Austria
UEFA Euro 2020 Football Live Score, Italy vs Austria(Pool via REUTERS)
Live

Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria Live Score: Verratti starts for Italy, no Chiellini against Austria

UEFA Euro 2020 Football Live Score, Italy vs Austria: Italy have not been beaten in the tournament so far. Can Marko Arnautovic inspire Austria to pull off a major upset? Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Austria.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:00 AM IST

Italy vs Austria, Euro 2020 Live Score: Marco Verratti returns while Manuel Locatelli starts from the bench for Italy. Defender Francesco Acerbi has replaced injured captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini. How much Roberto Mancini has transformed this Italian side - one can only wonder. Italy were always a defensively stronger side, but this Italian team are also showcasing their strengths while going forward. In every game, there is a different goalscorer for Italy and this is why they are the favourites to win the tournament at this point. But can Austria find a way back?


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Austria

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST

    Italy vs Austria: Stats attack

    Italy are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Austria in all competitions (W10 D3) since a 1-2 friendly loss in December 1960. This is the first match between the sides since a 2-2 friendly draw in August 2008.


    (Source: Opta Stat)

  • JUN 26, 2021 11:44 PM IST

    Team Changes: Italy

    Marco Verratti returns while Manuel Locatelli starts from bench. Defender Francesco Acerbi has replaced injured captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini.

  • JUN 26, 2021 11:43 PM IST

    Italy's results so far

    Italy 3-0 Switzerland

    Italy 1-0 Wales

    Italy 3-0 Turkey


    Italy?-? Austria???

  • JUN 26, 2021 11:29 PM IST

    Italy Starting XI

    Italy Starting XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Acerbi, Bonucci, Verratti, Jorginho, Barella, Insigne, Berardi, Immobile


    Subs: Sirigu, Mere, Emerson, Bastoni, Toloi, Locatelli, Pessina, Cristante, Belotti, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Raspadori.

  • JUN 26, 2021 11:29 PM IST

    Austria Starting XI

    Starting XI: Bachmann, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Lainer, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Baumgartner, Schlager, Laimer, Arnautovic.


    Subs: Schlager, Pervan, Ulmer, Posch, Lienhart, Trimmel, Ilsanker, Baumgartlinger, Schaub, Schopf, Gregoritsch, Kalajdzic.

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:12 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Italy vs Austria - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 match between Italy and Austria. Italy have not conceded a single goal in the tournament so far, and have won all their games. Will the streak continues?

Story Saved
