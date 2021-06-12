Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland live football score: Schar gets a yellow card; Wales 0-0 Switzerland

Wales vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Live: It will be an interesting match-up as two less-fancied teams in Wales and Switzerland face each other in the second match of Group A in the European Championship. There will be no dearth of star power on the pitch as Gareth Bales, Aaron Ramsey, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Granit Xhaka will turn out for their countries at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Wales vs Switzerland.

