Florian Wirtz scored twice and Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists as Germany cruised to a 5-0 win over the Netherlands in Berlin to reach the Nations League quarter-finals on Monday.

Germany's head coach Jürgen Klopp celebrates with Germany's midfielder #17 Florian Wirtz. (AFP)

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Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also got on the scoresheet as the Germans cut the visitors to shreds in the most impressive match of Jurgen Klopp's six-game stint as coach.

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It was Germany's biggest win over their neighbours since a 7-0 victory in 1959.

"We hope that we can make it fun for the fans. It was definitely fun for us, especially in the second-half," Wirtz told German broadcaster ARD.

The Dutch defeat was the first since their coach Xavi Hernandez took charge but, despite Greece's 1-0 win over Serbia on Monday, they also qualified for the final eight, although the last German goal dropped them to second in the group.

The Netherlands offered little in attack after Germany's second and missed injured captain Virgil van Dijk at the back, with the hosts cutting through a flimsy defence at will.

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{{^usCountry}} So often criticised for a lack of end product since his big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, Wirtz has scored in four in his past four games for Germany. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So often criticised for a lack of end product since his big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, Wirtz has scored in four in his past four games for Germany. {{/usCountry}}

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Germany knew only a victory would give them a realistic chance of reaching the quarters, with coach Klopp describing the match as a "final."

The game, a rematch of the 1974 World Cup final won by Germany in Munich, began with both sides risk averse and reluctant to move forward.

The Dutch had the first good chance when Jurrien Timber found Crysencio Summerville unmarked on the penalty spot, but the winger lost his footing before getting a shot away.

Just after the half hour, the Berlin-born-and-raised Scherhant latched onto a cross from Freiburg teammate Philipp Treu but hit the far post.

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Nine minutes later, Scherhant had another chance from the same blade of grass and this time curled a lovely effort across the face of goal and inside the post.

The Germans continued their assault on the Dutch penalty area after the break, Wirtz adding another with a solo effort on the hour. The Liverpool winger dribbled from left to right and back centrally before lifting a shot in off the left post from the penalty arc.

Schlotterbeck headed in from a Gruda free-kick with 65 minutes gone.

The RB Leipzig winger laid on another goal six minutes later when he tore down the right and found Wirtz, who hammered in off the bottom of the crossbar.

In his first Germany match on home soil, Gruda then added one of his own, tapping in a Scherhant shot which rebounded off the post.

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"We don't mind who we play. We want to play attacking football. We want to score goals and dominate the opponent. And I think we did that perfectly," said Wirtz.

“We want to keep going next year. We want to get better. I think we've taken some great steps in our development as a team.”