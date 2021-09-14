Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba announces retirement

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has called time on his 16-year career, the 36-year-old said.

Ba scored 14 goals in all competitions for Chelsea before moving to Turkey after one season. He won the Turkish top-flight title twice, with Besiktas in 2016-17 and Istanbul Basaksehir in 2019-20.

"It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career," Ba tweeted https://twitter.com/dembabafoot/status/1437443055293018115 on Monday. "What a wonderful journey it has been. Beside all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions.

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my team mates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart."

Ba, who had two spells in China with Shanghai Shenhua and won 22 caps for Senegal, was without a club after leaving Swiss side Lugano last month.

