HT Exclusive: Mohammedan SC's Argentine forward Alexis Gomez touts a ‘key factor’ that can win them this year's ISL

In the heart of Mohammedan SC’s ongoing Indian Super League campaign for the 2024-25 season, one player stands out—Alexis Gomez, a 24-year-old Argentine forward known for his flair and decisive play on the field. Kolkata: Mohammedan SC player Alexis Nahuel Gomez (C) heads the ball during the Indian Super League 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

HindustanTimes.com recently caught up with the Argentine star to discuss his experiences, ambitions, and the moments that have shaped his journey so far in Indian football, just days before their high-voltage match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

One of the season’s most memorable moments was when Gomez attempted an audacious shot from the halfway line against Gokulam Kerala. Reflecting on the moment, he shared his thoughts: “I saw the goalkeeper ahead, and I was too far from the goal to advance. I kicked the ball with the intention of it being a goal.” Notably, the Argentine forward appeared in 3 matches for MSC.

Gomez, who had previously played for Sudeva Delhi before joining Mohammedan SC, spoke about his journey of adapting to Indian football. “I had a good experience in another club, Sudeva Delhi. It went very well for me personally. When I arrived here at Mohammedan, everything was different—there was more competition, and the team was forming well,” he shared with HT, acknowledging the higher stakes and challenges with Mohammedan SC.

'We're a family': Gomez cherishes team bond as Mohammedan SC eyes title

When pressed, “What do you think is the key factor that will drive Mohammedan SC to win the I-League?” Gomez swiftly replied, “I saw a strong team, and the key factor was the strength we all had to contribute something to the team and be league champions.”

Then went on addressing how the team can maintain their momentum and avoid complacency, especially with their current lead in the I-League, Gomez emphasized the constant pursuit of excellence: “I believe that one is never satisfied in football, one always wants more. That is why every game we go out to give our best to stay first in the table.”

The forward also spoke candidly about his recovery from a thigh injury that kept him off the field for some time. “I know that in soccer, injuries are normal, and if you allow sadness to invade your head, it is worse. I returned to the field with normal fears, and little by little I became more confident,” he told HT.

As for his time with Mohammedan SC, Gomez cherishes the camaraderie within the team. “I really enjoy being with my teammates; maybe that's the best thing—that we are a good team and that laughter is never lacking,” he shared, speaking fondly of the bond that has fueled their success.

Mohammedan SC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 5 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.