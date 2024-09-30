No one can argue against Chhetri’s achievements; it’s history: Shaun Wright-Phillips

Before retiring earlier this year, Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri made history by entering the top 10 list of all-time goalscorers. However, some naysayers argue that the 39-year-old’s achievement holds little merit because the goals were not scored against the best teams. In contrast, former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips, who was recently in the country, shared his thoughts on Chhetri's monumental achievement, which places Chhetri in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Former Manchester City footballer was in Delhi as a part of the club's trophy parade tour. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

"I think, as a striker, the hardest thing to do is not just score goals but score them consistently, year after year," Wright-Phillips said when asked about Chhetri’s achievement. "All these players have done it, so they’ve earned their right and respect to be there. No matter what anybody says, you can’t take that away. It’s in the history books," he added.

Wright-Phillips emphasized that being a top scorer isn’t simply about where you play. "There are players in the Premier League who aren’t scoring goals. That doesn’t mean they could come to India or France and suddenly start scoring. You either have the knack for scoring, or you don’t," he said, underscoring the importance of consistency—something Chhetri has shown throughout his career.

Wright-Phillips also reflected on the challenges players face, regardless of where they play. "There’s always going to be an argument. Somebody will always find something to criticize... People even downplay what Kylian Mbappe is doing in the French league because he’s not in the Premier League or La Liga. But at the end of the day, you still have to score the goals," he said.

When discussing Indian football, Wright-Phillips admitted that he hadn’t yet been able to fully experience it. "I’ve been trying for the last few times that I’ve come here to time it so that a game is on, but it hasn’t happened yet. And back in the UK, it’s hard. There are no channels for us to watch it on," he said.

However, he acknowledged the growing enthusiasm for the sport in India, particularly through the City Football Group’s involvement with Mumbai City FC. "I know a bit about that, but not enough about the game here to have a detailed conversation," Wright-Phillips added.

Reflecting on his recent trip to India, Wright-Phillips was enthusiastic about the experience. "It’s great to be back. To be honest, I was supposed to come last year, but work commitments made it impossible. So, it’s fantastic to get another chance to return, do the special work that City does here, and meet all the wonderful people," he said.

Wright-Phillips also had the opportunity to engage with local communities, something that was particularly meaningful to him. "I visited a community, helped teach the kids how to wash their hands, and saw the clean water project they’re working on with City’s partners. Interacting with them, playing... I even learned some dances from the kids," he recalled, smiling. "But let me be clear—adults can’t get me to dance, so don’t get any ideas. But with the kids... it’s hard to say no," he added.