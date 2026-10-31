India name second string 28-member squad for SAFF Championships, to begin campaign against Pakistan

India on Friday named a second string 28-member squad for the SAFF Championships to be held in Dhaka from November 5 to 17, under the charge of U23 head coach Naushad Moosa.

Bibiano Fernandes (file image) (Indian Football - X)

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Defending champions India are not sending the first team in view of the two international friendly matches against New Zealand on November 12 and 15 in Auckland and Christchurch respectively.

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While 18 players will travel from Kolkata to Dhaka on November 3, the remaining 10 will join the group in the subsequent days, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

There is the issue of reluctance of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release players in the midst of the ongoing season, as the country's first match of the SAFF Championships -- against Pakistan on November 5 -- falls on a date outside the FIFA international match window (November 9-17).

Bibiano Fernandes, who recently coached the India U15 men's team at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, will serve as the assistant coach.

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{{^usCountry}} AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We would like to thank all the clubs for their cooperation and support in releasing their players for the SAFF Championship. We appreciate their understanding in allowing the players to represent the country." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We would like to thank all the clubs for their cooperation and support in releasing their players for the SAFF Championship. We appreciate their understanding in allowing the players to represent the country." {{/usCountry}}

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India are placed in Group B alongside Maldives and Pakistan.

The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 before taking on Maldives on November 11.

Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 14.

The final will be played on November 17.

All matches of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

India, who won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru, will be aiming for a record-extending 10th SAFF Championships title.

India squad for SAFF Championships 2026

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Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi.

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.