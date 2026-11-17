India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Blue Tigers aim for historic three-peat
India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Catch Live updates of the finale at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh
India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Defending champions India will be looking to script history when they take on Pakistan in the SAFF Championship final in Dhaka today. India have won nine titles — in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — the most by any team in the competition's history. However, they have never managed to complete a hat-trick of titles, a feat that will be on offer tonight at the National Stadium....Read More
Pakistan, meanwhile, are appearing in the final for the first time in their history, having beaten Bangladesh in Saturday's semifinal.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 06:56:33 PM IST
India looking for a 10th title
The Blue Tigers have been the most prolific side in the history of the tournament, winning it nine times -- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023. The next best is Maldives, with two titles -- 2008 and 2018, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have one apiece.
- 17 Nov 2026, 06:50:46 PM IST
Here's Pakistan's line-up
THE CHOSEN XI FOR THE ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN! 🇵🇰🦅🔥 #SAFFChampionship2026 #Shaheens #PAKvsIND https://t.co/6y7bM7LCLy— Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 17, 2026
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- 17 Nov 2026, 06:49:06 PM IST
What happened when India last faced Pakistan in SAFF Championship
A #throwback worth revisiting. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 Swipe through moments from the #BlueTigers’ clash against Pakistan at the 2023 SAFF Championship. 📸 #INDPAK #IndianFootball https://t.co/hGqzzVEWni— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 17, 2026
- 17 Nov 2026, 06:44:46 PM IST
Here's India's line-up
The #BlueTigers’ XI ready to defend the title! 🇮🇳🏆 #INDPAK #SAFFChampionship2026 #IndianFootball https://t.co/2PmL4S5mU9— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 17, 2026
India made no changes to their starting XI from the one that featured in the game against Bhutan.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 06:41:05 PM IST
How Pakistan reached the SAFF Championship final
Pakistan lost their Group B opener against India, before beating Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semifinal as the second-best team from the group. Pakistan, who reached the semis four times before, crossed the line this time with a 1-0 win against Bangladesh.
- 17 Nov 2026, 06:35:05 PM IST
How India reached the SAFF Championship final
India finished at the top of Group B, beating Pakistan 3-2 and Maldives 1-0, before taking down Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinal.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 06:30:44 PM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the SAFF Championship final between India and Pakistan in Dhaka. Stay tuned for more updates!