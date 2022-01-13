ISL: Covid scare puts ATKMB-Bengaluru tie in balance

With both ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC unable to train on Thursday because they were hit by Covid-19, their game on Saturday hangs in the balance. A decision will be taken on Friday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till Thursday evening, the Indian Super League (ISL) has not said anything on the game but sources at the clubs confirmed that neither could have a session on Thursday. That was because a member of the backroom staff at both clubs have tested positive. Having announced that they would hold their pre-match media conference at 11:30am on Friday, on Thursday evening, Bengaluru FC rescheduled it to 4pm.

A decision on whether the teams will be allowed to train on Friday will be taken by the league's medical committee.

ATK Mohun Bagan haven't trained since last Friday. They reported two positive cases on Saturday following which that evening's game against Odisha FC was deferred. Bengaluru FC played on Monday when they beat Mumbai City FC 3-0.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SC East Bengal too weren't allowed to train on Thursday because people in their hotel have shown symptoms. "No player of staff has tested positive till Thursday morning's tests," said an official at the club.

RT-PCR tests are being conducted twice a day on all players, partners, team staff.

ISL has mandated that a match can be held if 15 players test negative and are available. If a team has to forfeit a game, opponents will be awarded three points and three goals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dhiman Sarkar Dhiman Sarkar is based in Kolkata with over two decades as a sports journalist. He writes mainly on football.