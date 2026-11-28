Arsenal enjoy a strong fanbase in India, and their performances over the past few years have only added to their following in the country. All of this has not gone unnoticed by manager Mikel Arteta, who said that a visit to India has been discussed and is something he would love to make happen. It would give him an opportunity to meet the supporters who have backed the club from afar and return some of the love and support they have shown Arsenal.
"I would love to visit India. We have had some discussions about it, and it would be fantastic to make that happen. Seeing the celebrations, we understand the impact Arsenal have had in the country. It would be wonderful to visit and give back some of the support and love that we receive from afar. To all our supporters watching in India, thank you so much for your support," Arteta said on JioStar.
The Gunners won the Premier League title last season, and their title defence has been impressive so far. They are currently top of the table (28 points in 11 matches) with a six-point lead over Brighton and Manchester City. Arsenal have carried the same momentum into this season with their defensive solidity again proving to be the hallmark of their game.
The Spaniard said the players have continued to push each other in training and in matches, with the focus firmly on maintaining the standards that helped them win the title.{{/usCountry}}
The Spaniard said the players have continued to push each other in training and in matches, with the focus firmly on maintaining the standards that helped them win the title.{{/usCountry}}
"Things have been really positive so far, and I value that because after winning, there is always a question of whether you can replicate that level of performance and consistency. It comes down to the desire and hunger within the team and the club to keep pushing for more, recognising that we still have plenty of room to improve. It is about focusing on getting better every day. Everything comes down to standards, and those standards remain high when you develop the right habits. Without those habits, you cannot maintain high standards. We make sure our players consistently do the little things that often go unnoticed but make a huge difference in the medium and long term," he said.
Influence of La Masia, Cruyff and Guardiola
Arteta’s time at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy had a strong influence on him from his playing days, with Johan Cruyff’s philosophy playing a big part in his football education. His time as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City also proved important in his development as a manager.
He also acknowledged it and described his time at the academy as an eye-opener, saying it changed the way he understood football and gave him the best possible grounding before his three-year stint as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.
"Their influence has been enormous. Barcelona was an eye-opener for me because it introduced me to a completely different way of understanding football. It also had a culture and environment where young players could develop, understand the standards required at the highest level, and learn what it takes to become a professional footballer and sustain that level. It was the best university I could have attended. Johan Cruyff was the driving force behind that philosophy, and Pep Guardiola was perhaps its finest exponent. I had the privilege of working with him at Manchester City for three years, and I learned a great deal from him," he added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.